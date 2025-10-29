A PRACTICAL, PEOPLE-FIRST, LEADERSHIP PLAYBOOK: The Revised Edition of CARE to Win by Transformational Leadership Development Expert Alex Draper

CHICAGO, IL – Alex Draper, DX Learning and Brown Books Publishing Group are proud to announce the release of CARE to Win: The Revised Edition by Alex Draper.

CARE to Win is a relevant and modern leadership playbook for anyone who leads others, grounded in the C.A.R.E. Equation: clarity, autonomy, relationships and equity®. The book offers a practical, research-backed framework that fosters psychological safety, enhances team performance and cultivates a thriving work environment. Leaders who read and embrace the C.A.R.E. Equation will lead with purpose, compassion and effectiveness.

“What began as a framework has evolved through thousands of hours in the field, where training, listening, failing, learning and growing alongside leaders in organizations worldwide have taken place,” says Alex Draper, author and founder of DX Learning. “This revised edition of CARE to Win brings those hard-earned insights to the forefront. It’s not just a refresh. It’s a reflection of what it takes to be an unforgettable leader in today’s increasingly complex workplace.”

In the revised edition, readers can expect to find refreshed and relevant content for today’s leaders and psychometric validated definitions of each CARE dimension supporting the reliability and validity of the CARE Equation. Plus, validated questions for leadership self-evaluation and a ‘how-to’ CARE appendix.

“The CARE Equation is exactly what high-performing leaders need to build high-performing teams,” says Shep Hyken, New York Times bestselling author of The Amazement Revolution. “Make the commitment to practice CARE daily, and you’ll be rewarded with higher engagement and retention.”

For more information about CARE to Win: The Revised Edition, a free downloadable preview of the book, other related content and links to purchase your copy, visit caretowin.com.

About DX Learning

Since 2015, DX Learning has helped organizations build emotionally intelligent leaders and people-first cultures by providing transformational and immersive learning experiences, hands-on simulations and the C.A.R.E. to Win framework.

Find out how DX Learning can help strengthen your company culture at dx-learning.com.

About Alex Draper

Alex began his career as a trainee schoolteacher in the UK before moving into adult education with a global management training organization in 2002. In 2005, he relocated to Chicago to launch and lead its U.S. operations, where he uncovered his true passion: developing leadership grounded in emotional intelligence.

That passion inspired him to found DX Learning in 2015. With its proprietary CARE Equation, DX has helped more than 60,000 leaders worldwide embrace empathy, accountability, and trust. He is proud to lead the people-first movement at work and at home.

