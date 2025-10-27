Tampa, FL – Cairrot, the first AI SEO platform built specifically for WordPress, has officially launched, bringing professional-grade AI visibility and optimization tools to marketing agencies and SEO / AEO teams everywhere, without the high price tag of other AI SEO suites.

Unlike traditional SEO software, Cairrot is designed for the new reality of AI-driven search. The platform helps users track, analyze, and optimize how their websites appear in conversational AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Deepseek, and Grok. With a dedicated WordPress plugin and optional Cloudflare integration, Cairrot delivers real-time AI ranking insights directly to the platforms most marketers already use.

Free to Affordable AI SEO Tools for Everyone

Cairrot starts at just $39.99 per month, making it one of the most affordable AI SEO tools on the market, over 50% cheaper than competitors such as:

Peec AI: starting at roughly $98/month

starting at roughly $98/month Profound: starting at $99/month

starting at $99/month SEMrush AI Toolkit: starting at $129/month

starting at $129/month Scrunch AI: starting at $299/month

In addition, Cairrot is the only major AEO tool with a free version for WordPress users, not just a time-limited trial. Every user can install the plugin, connect their site, and begin tracking how LLMs rank and reference their content.

Exclusive Features You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

Cairrot is also one of the first (and only) tools offering Grok rank tracking, allowing users to monitor their presence in X’s conversational AI, something even the most expensive competitors don’t provide.

Additional key features for Cairrot and other AI visibility tools:

AI Rank Tracking: Monitor your visibility across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Deepseek, and Grok.

Monitor your visibility across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Deepseek, and Grok. AI Optimization Reports: Automatically analyze your WordPress site’s readiness for LLM mentions and discover how to improve visibility in AI search results.

Automatically analyze your WordPress site’s readiness for LLM mentions and discover how to improve visibility in AI search results. LLM Crawler Logs: See which of your pages are being read and cited by AI crawlers in real time.

See which of your pages are being read and cited by AI crawlers in real time. Cloudflare Sync: Integrate data from your DNS and caching layers to better understand AI crawl behavior.

Integrate data from your DNS and caching layers to better understand AI crawl behavior. AEO Tools: Generate advanced schema markup, llms.txt files, and analyse content for AEO recommendations.

Early Praise from the Marketing Community

Cairrot is already receiving positive feedback on G2 for its simplicity, affordability, and unique AI SEO insights. One recent reviewer wrote:

“I like the intuitive interface, detailed AEO recommendations, and the rank tracking for Grok. Also love the affordable pricing and WordPress plugin. Customer support is responsive and enthusiastic.” – Cora Olson, G2 review of Cairrot

Built by SEOs, for SEOs

Founded by Connor Kimball, a veteran SEO and AEO strategist, Cairrot was created to help agencies and marketing teams measure what traditional SEO tools can’t: how often AI models mention, rank, or cite their brand.

“I like the interface and the tool tips are very helpful. Connor was very helpful with setting up my account and support is always super fast when I had questions. The amount of features and insights provided really helped me and surprising for the price point. The wordpress plug-in made integration super easy.” Jessica Hernandez, G2 review

About Cairrot

Cairrot is an AI SEO and visibility platform that helps WordPress users, agencies, and marketing teams optimize for AI-driven search. With affordable plans, free access for WordPress users, and integration options for Cloudflare, Cairrot helps businesses understand and improve how they appear across AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Deepseek, and Grok.

Learn more or install the free plugin at www.cairrot.com.

