Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 2, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 2, 2025, include the following:

Wednesday, September 3 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit a First Steps 4K center, Limitless Pediatric Solutions, 21563 Whyte Hardee Boulevard, Hardeeville, S.C.

Thursday, September 4 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the Governor’s Summit on Veterans' Affairs, Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 4 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Walmart Wellford Distribution Center Grand Opening, Walmart Perishable Distribution Center #3010, 1065 Fort Prince Boulevard, Wellford, S.C.

Friday, September 5 at 3:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit Poly-Med, 116 Leader Drive, Piedmont, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: August 25, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 25, 2025 included:

Monday, August 25

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Agency meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, August 26

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial photo-op for H. 4296, Military Code Update, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, August 27

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster met with Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary and Principal Shayne Daugherty of Tyger River Elementary School, 12653 E. Wade Hampton Boulevard, Duncan, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster was joined by South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials and other state and local leaders at Tyger River Elementary School to provide an update on South Carolina’s School Resource Officer Program, Tyger River Elementary School, 12653 E. Wade Hampton Boulevard, Duncan, S.C.

Thursday, August 28

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster met with the Governor's Counterdrug Task Force with the S.C. Army National Guard.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to David Vipperman, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at An Evening with S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kittredge hosted by Capitol Ambassadors, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, August 29

1:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.