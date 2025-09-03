‘Europe’s Electric Destiny is Decided Now’: Hubject Sends Strong Signal for eMobility at icnc25 event

Attendees at icnc25 pledge for leadership, innovation and investment certainty in eMobility

We are uniting the ecosystem behind one commitment and one experience – so Europe can deliver it’s 2035 zero carbon emissions targets” — Christian Hahn, Hubject CEO

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just days before the EU is set to debate a potential reversal of the combustion engine phase-out, Hubject , the global leader in eMobility interoperability, brings together the key players of the eMobility sector in Berlin for the intercharge network conference ( icnc25 ). From September 2nd to 4th icnc25 unites more than 60 global thought leaders and 6,000 attendees, incl. industry experts and representatives from charge point operators (CPOs), eMobility providers (EMPs), OEMs and start-ups. Under this year’s overarching theme, “Shaping Customer Experiences: Bridging the Gap to Mass EV Adoption,” the participants of icnc25 elaborate on how to shape an even more seamless eMobility experience – from AI integration and facilitated paying methods to advanced interoperability. And raise their voice for the political course of Europe’s electric future.“Europe’s electric destiny is decided now: Anyone who clings to combustion technology now risks losing technological leadership and a future market that is only set to grow. We believe that Europe as a continent need to take leadership – by committing to clean mobility and optimizing the charging experience for a seamless end-to-end solution. We need courage, innovation, and a clear commitment. icnc is the voice of eMobility and sends an unmistakable signal to Brussels: We are uniting the ecosystem behind one commitment and one experience – so Europe can deliver it’s 2035 zero carbon emissions targets,” emphasizes Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject.The Grassroots Pledge for an Electric FutureA highlight of the icnc25 is Hubject’s unveiling of an industry-wide pledge, inviting all attendees to publicly commit to the future of electric mobility and take a firm stand in support of maintaining Europe’s commitment to phasing out combustion engines. The pledge includes a commitment to leadership, innovation and investment certainty in the mobility transition and demands a clear and consequent path to eMobility from the EU. It lines out the disastrous consequences for the entire EU: A retreat from the phase out of combustion engines would lead Europe into technological dependence and billions of private and public funds already invested would be wasted.As the grassroots community of eMobility, icnc25 brings together not only major industry players but also pioneers, innovators, and passionate advocates from across the sector. This makes the pledge a powerful, authentic signal from the heart of the movement – demonstrating that the call for an all-electric future comes directly from those driving real change on the ground. This sends an important signal for the upcoming discussions with Ursula von der Leyen on September 12 in Brussels, where discussions on the future of mobility will take place.icnc25: A Platform for Innovation and Collaboration for Future Mobilityicnc25 is a leading platform for innovation, exchange, and networking in charging infrastructure. This year’s conference brings together international experts for high-profile keynotes and panels focused on customer experience, technical innovation, and policy. The conference opened with the Tech Village, where hands-on demonstrations showcased breakthrough technologies such as Plug&Charge, V2X, in-car digital solutions, and advanced interoperability.Across the three days, sessions explore the industry’s path to mass EV adoption, the role of platform maturity, and strategies for scaling the ecosystem. Key discussions address smart energy solutions, bidirectional charging, AI-powered charger availability, and the challenge of interoperability versus fragmentation – uniting the sector’s thought leaders to accelerate seamless, customer-centric charging experiences across Europe.

