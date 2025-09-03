Hubject and EVRF Join Forces to Further Drive Scalability for the Global EV Market

Hubject joins EVRoaming Foundation to back OCPI as the global roaming protocol, cutting complexity and boosting scalability for EV charging worldwide.

We're giving partners the freedom to connect using the protocols that best serve their needs while maintaining the reliability, analytics, and settlement capabilities that our global network demands” — Christian Hahn, Hubject CEO

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EV market is growing rapidly and must scale efficiently. By aligning on a single global roaming protocol, the industry can reduce complexity and accelerate collaboration. This shared commitment reflects the core belief of both the EVRoaming Foundation ( EVRF ) and Hubject : Interoperability is a key driver of success. Together, we are advancing the mission of “Bridging the Gap to Mass EV Adoption”, the central theme of this year’s intercharge network conference (icnc), where this collaboration is being announced.This means for the EVRoaming Foundation, the global OCPI standard is finally acknowledged and endorsed by all major EV roaming hubs worldwide. For market actors such as operators and service providers, it will be cheaper to develop integrated user-centric services, which will benefit the cost of charging for EV drivers. Discussions on fraud, price transparency and quality of information will be supported by a single EV roaming community. Policy makers and regulators can start concentrating their efforts on a single roaming protocol, assuring a fair and transparent market place without lock-ins or competing standards and standardizing data collection such as the EU National Access Points.The EVRoaming Board, currently consisting of Gireve, Chargepoint, Octopus Energy, Plugsurfing, NKL and Google, has been working since its inception in 2020 on promoting a community where all (commercial) actors are committed to the single purpose of simple and high-quality EV roaming services through the OCPI roaming protocol. By becoming a Full Contributor of the foundation, Hubject can now actively participate and adds its expertise to the working groups.As Roland Ferwerda, Chair of the Board notices: “all our efforts on supporting seamless roaming services for the market greatly benefit from a single roaming protocol; OCPI has proven since its inception in 2012 to be that protocol. We therefore welcome the joining of an important stakeholder as Hubject to our OCPI community.Hubject, the global leader in eMobility interoperability, today announced it will incorporate native support for the Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) across its intercharge platform, having already connected more than 1 million public charging stations globally. The addition of OCPI alongside Hubject's existing OICP (Open InterCharge Protocol) gives charging networks and eMobility providers enhanced flexibility to connect, operate, and scale cross-network services. By combining OCPI with Hubject's global footprint, enterprise SLAs, and settlement infrastructure, partners can accelerate time-to-market, minimize custom development, and deliver seamless charging experiences to EV drivers worldwide.The announcement marks Hubject's continued commitment to reducing industry fragmentation and establishes the company's collaboration with the EVRoaming Foundation as a Full Contributor. This reinforces Hubject's fundamental belief that cooperation between competitors is essential for success in the fragmented EV ecosystem.Dual-Protocol Architecture Delivers Scalability and ReliabilityHubject's implementation will introduce a dual-stack approach where partners can leverage both OCPI and OICP protocols and protocol versions. Convinced that in long-term, the industry should run on one global protocol, Hubject provides this as an interoperable solution to help companies doing this transition in their own speed.This dual-protocol capability will enable charging networks to operate seamlessly in mixed protocol environments, connecting OCPI-native partners with OICP-enabled networks through automated protocol bridging across different protocol versions.Unlike traditional peer-to-peer OCPI implementations, Hubject's hub-based approach will deliver the reliability, scalability, monitoring, and support infrastructure that enterprise customers demand, especially with cross-protocol and cross-version compatibility. The Hubject marketplace already includes SLAs, proactive incident management, centralized certificate handling, and automated financial settlement capabilities, which will be available via OCPI as well.Key advantages will include:· Faster Time-to-Market: Templated onboarding, validation, and monitoring processes will reduce integration timelines from weeks to days while existing connections remain unchanged· Cross-Protocol Interoperability: Automated bridging between different protocols and protocol versions will enable mixed-protocol roaming scenarios with access to Hubject's network of 1,000,000+ charging points and 2,750+ B2B partners across 70+ countriesHubject's planned OCPI support will position the company for the next phase of global EV adoption as markets increasingly standardize around open protocols. The implementation is designed to evolve with OCPI 2.2.x developments and next-generation protocol iterations, ensuring long-term compatibility and feature support."Open standards succeed when they're accessible at scale," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. "By bringing OCPI to our proven interoperability platform, we're giving partners the freedom to connect using the protocols that best serve their business needs while maintaining the reliability, analytics, and settlement capabilities that our global network demands. This represents the natural evolution of our multi-protocol strategy and our commitment to making EV charging work seamlessly for everyone."Strengthening Industry Collaboration Through Open StandardsThe EVRoaming Foundation welcomed Hubject's enhanced commitment to OCPI as a significant milestone for global EV adoption. The two organizations have collaborated on advancing eMobility solutions and standards development."The EVRoaming Foundation is very happy that Hubject joins as Full Contributor. They are a major player in the EV market with their roaming hub, ISO 15118 and other EV activities," said Michel Bayings, Director of EVRoaming Foundation. "Their support and acknowledgement of OCPI as a global communication standard is a major step for the industry and will benefit EV drivers everywhere. The market unites – the EV driver benefits."Hubject's OCPI implementation will reach general availability in late 2025. Partners interested in leveraging these capabilities can begin technical discussions immediately, with early access programs and implementation support available through the company's established onboarding and certification processes.

