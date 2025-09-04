Dymax Mexico to Showcase Light-Curing Technologies at SMTA Guadalajara Expo & Tech Forum 2025

Dymax light-cure solutions can help improve electronics assembly.

The company will exhibit UV & LED light-curable adhesives and equipment for electronics assembly.

QUERéTARO, MEXICO, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dymax , a global manufacturer of rapid light-curing materials and equipment, will participate in SMTA Guadalajara Expo & Tech Forum, taking place September 17-18, 2025, at the Guadalajara Expo Center in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Visitors can find Dymax at Booth 430 to learn more about its light-curing solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry.At the event, Dymax Mexico will highlight its light-curable materials, including conformal coatings for PCB and board-level protection, encapsulants and staking materials for component reinforcement, temporary protective maskants for efficient finishing processes, and form-in-place gaskets designed for complex configurations.In addition, the company will demonstrate a selection of its light-curing equipment , including the BlueWaveQX4 LED Spot-Curing System that offers four wavelength options (365, 385, 405 nm) and delivers up to 23 W/cm² of intensity at 385 nm. The BlueWave200 V3.1 broad-spectrum system provides consistent, repeatable cures across UVA and UVB wavelengths, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.With a newly established distribution center and laboratory testing facility in Querétaro, Dymax is strengthening its direct presence in Mexico to better serve local manufacturers. The new operations enable faster delivery, local product testing, and closer collaboration with customers throughout the region.“Our expanded presence in Mexico allows us to support customers with faster access to materials and local technical expertise, helping them solve complex manufacturing challenges more efficiently,” said Raul Garcia, Territory Manager Central Mexico.For orders from Mexico contact Dymax Mexico at +1.915.315.9381 or info-LATAM@dymax.comAbout DymaxDymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispensing equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call 860.482.1010.

