Segpay and Creaxion Announce Three-Year Contract Extension

Deepening Partnership with Focus on AI Innovation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Segpay , a pioneer in digital payment processing, and Creaxion , an AI-powered brand innovation agency, today announced they have signed a three-year contract extension, continuing a successful partnership that began in 2011. This renewed agreement builds on their long-standing collaboration with a focus on AI-powered innovation, digital content, thought leadership strategy, and brand development.As part of the expanded partnership, Creaxion will continue to serve as Segpay’s strategic brand innovation partner and lead agency of record. The new agreement outlines a range of services, including proactive media relations and ongoing development of press releases, bylined columns, and blog posts. Creaxion will continue to position Segpay CEO Cathy Beardsley and other senior executives as "Face in the Space" experts in financial services, with a specific focus on the high-risk merchant category.“Creaxion has been a trusted partner for well over a decade, helping us tell Segpay’s story and position our leadership team at the forefront of payments and compliance,” said Segpay CEO Cathy Beardsley. “This extension reflects our shared commitment to innovation, especially as we integrate AI to better serve high-risk merchants.”A key focus of the new agreement is AI-driven innovation. Mark Pettit, Founder & CEO of Creaxion, will provide guidance on AI-driven solutions for Segpay’s sales and marketing teams. Creaxion will also use AI tools to increase output, speed, and personalization for content creation and to enhance organic visibility and engagement for Segpay.“We’re proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Segpay, a company that has consistently led the way in high-risk payments and compliance,” said Mark Pettit, Founder & CEO, Creaxion. “By bringing AI into the heart of our collaboration, we see a tremendous opportunity to amplify Segpay’s thought leadership and deepen its industry impact.”The long-standing client-agency partnership has resulted in numerous achievements over the years. Under Creaxion’s guidance, Ms. Beardsley has been honored with three major industry awards:• Forbes 50 over 50: Money• American Banker Most Influential Women in Payments• South Florida Business Journal Women Owned Business of the Year 2023In addition, Segpay has been recognized as a “South Florida Top Workplace” by the Sun Sentinel, a “Top Workplace” by the South Florida Business Journal, and one of Florida’s “Best Companies” by Florida Trend.About SegpaySegpay is a pioneer in digital payment processing, offering custom solutions including payment facilitator, direct merchant accounts, and secure gateway services. Specializing in high-risk e-commerce and subscription businesses, Segpay provides secure turnkey solutions backed by its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System™ and exceptional customer support. Headquartered in Florida, Segpay also operates in Ireland and the UK, and serves clients in multiple languages and currencies worldwide. Learn more at Segpay.com.About CreaxionFounded in 1998, Creaxion is an Atlanta-based brand innovation agency that combines decades of award-winning experience with AI-powered solutions. Using its proprietary Creaxion Pivot Lab™ and a philosophy of “human-controlled guidance,” the agency blends artificial intelligence with human insight to deliver brand audits, strategic repositioning, and digital transformation services that help clients innovate confidently in the AI era. Learn more at www.creaxion.com

