Relevantz Honored as One of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work 2025 by Atlanta Business Chronicle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a celebratory award ceremony held at the Hilton Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center, Relevantz is proud to announce its recognition in the 2025 Best Places to Work list, awarded by The Atlanta Business Chronicle.This prestigious honor highlights companies that excel in creating exceptional workplace environments, based on employee feedback across key areas such as culture, leadership, engagement, and professional development. Responses from the Atlanta office revealed a workplace where employees feel supported, empowered, and encouraged to grow—hallmarks of life at Relevantz.“Being named one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work is a reflection of the culture we’ve built.” said Tino Mantella, Chief Strategy Officer at Relevantz. “It shows that our people feel supported, empowered, and connected to a shared purpose, something that drives impact across our teams and the work we do.”The award ceremony brought together employees and leadership to celebrate this milestone, with Relevantz earning a top 20 spot in the Large Company category of Atlanta’s 2025 Best Places to Work.Relevantz will continue to invest in its people, offering flexible work models, continuous learning, and a culture that empowers innovation and growth across its global teams.About Relevantz Technology Services Inc.Relevantz: Engineering Innovation from the Heart of Georgia’s Tech HubEstablished in 1997, Relevantz has grown into a custom software engineering services provider known for its deep technical expertise and commitment to long-term client partnerships. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia’s thriving tech corridor, the company has become a go-to partner for organizations seeking software engineering services that are both scalable and future-ready.With a foundation in product development, Relevantz has worked with six of the world’s Fortune 100 firms—experience that informs its ability to deliver secure, AI-ready, cloud-native solutions built to thrive in complex digital environments.The firm’s U.S. operations, particularly its presence in the Atlanta metro area, have positioned it among the top software development companies in the region. Its offerings include:1. Data engineering services that help enterprises unlock value from structured and unstructured data.2. GenAI engineering services, enabling businesses to integrate generative AI into real-world applications using platforms like Agentforce.3. Cloud engineering services, designed to support Agile transformation and scalable infrastructure across AWS, GCP, and other cloud environments.With over 1,300 engineers across four global locations, Relevantz serves clients in finance, healthcare, media, and other industries. Its reputation as a custom software development company is built on a track record of delivering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.For those seeking a trusted software development company with strong roots in Georgia’s innovation ecosystem, Relevantz offers the right blend of experience, agility, and engineering excellence.Learn more at www.relevantz.com or @relevantztech.

