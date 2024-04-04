Relevantz Named a Contender in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Blockchain Services
Relevantz Technology Services, Inc., has been named a Contender in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Blockchain Services 2024 Vendor Assessment.ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relevantz Technology Services, Inc., a leading software services company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, has been named a Contender in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Blockchain Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49434623, February 2024).
The IDC MarketScape assessment evaluated blockchain technology vendors based on multiple factors. These factors included growth, innovation, functionality, company size, and customer satisfaction, among other criteria.
Quotes
Ganeshram Ramamurthy, Director of Emerging Technologies at Relevantz
“I am very excited that Relevantz has been recognized in this IDC MarketScape. Our blockchain journey started in late 2015 and has matured through our partnerships with key players in the industry. We've ridden along the ups and downs of this technology, but we’ve always focused on how we can use blockchain to create value for our customers. We believe this recognition is a testament to our commitment and the tangible value we've created.”
Francis Borgians, Vice President of Business Development at Relevantz
“We have enhanced our blockchain offerings and are finding innovative ways to address business challenges. As we look ahead, we are excited to integrate our growing expertise in AI and Data Engineering to enrich our blockchain solutions, broadening the horizon for our clients and the industry.”
Relevantz has a proven track record of implementing successful blockchain solutions across various industries, with significant experience serving major clients, such as one of the world’s largest custodian banks. The company offers a full spectrum of blockchain services, from architecture and design to consulting.
To learn more about Relevantz’s blockchain services and success stories, visit https://blockchain.relevantz.com/
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Relevantz Technology Services Inc.
For over 25 years, Relevantz has been delivering relevant technology solutions that drive real business value for enterprises and ISVs. Going beyond meeting specifications, we infuse each project with innovative ideas and perspectives.
With 1200+ software engineers across 4 global offices, we serve customers in sectors such as finance, healthcare, media, and more, using technology as a means to solve business problems. Learn more at www.relevantz.com or @relevantztech.
