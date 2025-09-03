TAGTHAi Partners with TAT to Launch MEGA SALE 2025 with Discounts Up to 30%

TAGTHAI logo

TAGTHAi MEGA SALE 2025 will run from Aug 8 to Oct 30, 2025. During this campaign, tourists can enjoy 30% off on TAGTHAi Pass and participating services.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAGTHAi, Thailand's national tourism platform, has launched TAGTHAi MEGA SALE 2025 campaign in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). Following the outstanding success of the 2024 campaign, which generated over 35 million views and attracted foreign tourists from 25 countries worldwide, TAGTHAi is bringing back this popular promotion to support Thailand's tourism industry during this low season.Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. (TAGTHAi), stated that this year’s campaign offers 30% discounts on products and services through TAGTHAi platform, making it easier for international tourists to buy and pay, with quality customer service provided after their purchase."TAGTHAi Pass still remains our highlight products, especially the Bangkok Pass, which is the most popular. For this year, we have a new feature called ‘TAGTHAi Tickets & Tours’, working as Thailand’s travel marketplace." said Mrs. Kuvantrarai. “All foreign tourists can purchase tickets to Thai’s popular attractions directly through TAGTHAi platform, including the Grand Palace, Mahanakhon SkyWalk, Jurassic Park: The Experience at Asiatique the Riverfront, the Sanctuary of Truth in Pattaya, and Aquaria Phuket, etc. Moreover, they can choose tasty authentic Thai dishes from famous restaurants, Thai massage services, and popular activities in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket, Ayutthaya, and Samut Songkhram,”TAGTHAi has also invited businesses and local companies related to tourism industry such as ThaiHand, Golfdigg, TakeMeTour, Tour East Thailand, and GlobalTix Thailand to participate, making their services more available to international tourists. This partnership helps spread income to local businesses and supports long-term sustainable tourism development."This collaboration represents TAGTHAi's commitment to improving travel experiences in Thailand for foreign tourists and contributing to the sustainable growth of Thailand's tourism industry," said Mrs. KuvantraraiThe TICKETS & TOURS feature gives all tourists more choices and the freedom to select travel options that match their interests, while saving time by allowing them to search, buy and book travel services through one application.TAGTHAi MEGA SALE 2025 will run from August 8 to October 30, 2025. During this campaign, all foreign tourists can enjoy 30% discounts on TAGTHAi Pass and participating services through TAGTHAi platform. For more details and other exclusive deals, download TAGTHAi app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit www.tagthai.com

TAGTHAi Mega Sale 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.