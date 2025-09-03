Lanyards Online Launches Sleek New E-Commerce Platform with Expanded “Eco-PET” Recyclable Lanyard Range

Lanyards Online launches new e-commerce site with Eco-PET recyclable lanyards and an easy customiser for fast, sustainable branding.

We’ve launched a straightforward customiser for custom lanyards, giving customers full control while keeping the process fast and simple,” said Barry Davies.” — Barry Davies

UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lanyards Online is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new e-commerce website. Featuring a streamlined shopping experience, enhanced customisation tools, and expanded product categories, the refreshed platform offers UK customers faster, greener, and more efficient access to premium lanyards, including their new Eco-PET range.New Online Experience: Fast, Intuitive, and Fully CustomisableThe upgraded site simplifies the journey from design to delivery—allowing users to pick from a full range of lanyard styles, customise colours, logos, attachments, and packaging, and preview proof designs before placing orders. Options for express delivery and bulk packaging are clearly presented, with a commitment to fast turnaround and quality guaranteed.Introducing the Eco-PET Recyclable Lanyard Range At the heart of the launch is the Eco-PET lanyard—a stylish, sustainable alternative crafted from recycled plastic bottles. These lanyards offer full-colour dye-sublimation printing, Pantone colour matching, and include standard safety features like breakaway clips and metal triggers. Their soft, satiny finish underscores comfort without sacrificing durability.In addition to reducing landfill waste and new plastic production, Eco-PET lanyards require less energy and fewer chemicals during manufacturing—enabling environmentally conscious organisations to better align branded merchandise with sustainability goals.Eco Portfolio: Bamboo and Seed-Paper OptionsTrue to its eco-friendly ethos, Lanyards Online also offers biodegradable bamboo lanyards and seed-paper options—perfect for organisations seeking a low-impact, green branding solution. Fully customisable and with next-day delivery available in the UK, these ranges combine convenience with environmental responsibility.Trusted Quality, Nationwide ServiceOperating from Fir Tree Farm in Northwich, Cheshire, the company backs its entire range with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, accessible customer service, and a reputation for reliable, UK-based production and delivery.Why This Launch MattersSeamless shopping, UK-based production: A smoother online experience and delivery speed-ups keep customers ahead of deadlines.Meaningful sustainability: Eco-PET, bamboo, and seed-paper lanyards allow organisations to make greener choices without compromising branding or quality.Design meets speed: Free art-proofs, full-colour printing, custom attachments, and express delivery combine for exceptional service from concept to lanyard.Trusted credentials: UK-manufactured products, transparent pricing, and real-time support amplify customer confidence and loyalty.About Lanyards OnlineLanyards Online serves businesses, schools, charities, event organisers, and staff across the UK with top-quality, customisable lanyards for branding, identification, and events. The company combines fast delivery, UK production, and eco-conscious materials—now available in full via their new responsive e-commerce platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.