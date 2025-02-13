Ashes with Art Expands to the USA, Offering Cremation Ashes Jewelry

asheswithart memorial jewelry

Ashes with Art, a UK-based company known for their unique and personalized memorial Jewelry, has announced their expansion into the United States market.

Our goal has always been to provide a way for people to keep their loved ones close to their hearts, and we are grateful for the opportunity to do so on a larger scale.” — Siobhan Jones

FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashes with Art , a UK-based company known for their unique and personalized memorial Jewelry, has announced their expansion into the United States market. The company, which specializes in creating jewellery and keepsakes using cremation ashes, has seen a growing demand for their products in the US and is excited to bring their services to a wider audience.The demand for meaningful and personalized ways to honor and remember loved ones has significantly increased in recent years. Ashes with Art offers a unique solution by incorporating a small amount of cremation ashes into their handcrafted jewellery pieces. This allows individuals to keep a physical connection to their loved ones, providing comfort and solace during the grieving process.The expansion into the US market will allow Ashes with Art to reach a larger audience and provide services to those who may not have had access to them before. The company's founder, Siobhan Jones, expressed her excitement about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to bring our unique and meaningful products to the USA. Our goal has always been to provide a way for people to keep their loved ones close to their hearts, and we are grateful for the opportunity to do so on a larger scale."Ashes with Art's range of products includes necklaces, bracelets, rings, glass art and other keepsakes, all handcrafted with care and attention to detail. Each piece is customized with the individual's choice of design and color, making it a truly personal and special tribute to their loved one. With their expansion into the US, Ashes with Art hopes to continue providing comfort and healing to those who have lost a loved one, and to help them cherish their memories in a unique and beautiful way.For more information on Ashes with Art and their products, please visit their website at www.asheswithart.com

