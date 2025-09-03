Secretary Noem Fires FEMA Employees Who Used Government Devices to Consume Racially Charged Porn During Work Hours

The disgusting employees worked at Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem today terminated multiple Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees for consuming pornographic content during work hours while on government issued devices. During the investigation into FEMA employees’ conduct, DHS discovered that almost half of FEMA’s employees regularly log into social media platforms while performing their taxpayer funded duties.

“Today, I am announcing that multiple disgraced FEMA employees were fired for using their government devices to consume sexually explicit content while on the job. These individuals had access to critical information and intelligence and were entrusted to safeguard Americans from emergencies—and instead they were consuming pornography. In at least one case the pornography consumed was racially charged and involved bestiality,” said Secretary Noem. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are cleaning house at FEMA to make this dysfunctional agency work for the American people the way that it was intended. For decades some of these bureaucrats engaged in every act imaginable instead of safeguarding the American people from natural disasters. That ends now.”

On July 12, 2025, The DHS’s Insider Threat Operations Center (ITOC) identified that one employee typed explicit and sexually charged phrases into a chatbot website from his government devices for the purpose of having the comments read back to him in an accent.

On August 1, 2025, another individual, a government contracted employee also stationed at the command center was identified by the ITOC as accessing Reddit.com 578 times over a 30-day period. It was revealed that he was engaged in extensive interactions with individuals online, viewing explicit sexual content while on his work devices. He accessed content that included graphic photographs and videos. On several occasions, he used his government computer to chat online with members presenting explicit content.

DHS actively investigates the misuse of devices throughout the agency to ensure that employees are not abusing federal devices or sharing classified or sensitive information.

