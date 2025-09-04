ClientTether Appoints Dennis Leskowski as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate AI Innovation in Franchise Software

Dennis Leskowski - Chief Product Officer at ClientTether ClientTether - The Franchise CRM

Franchise Software and AI leader, Dennis Leskowski, joins leading Franchise Management Software company, ClientTether to lead CRM and Product innovation.

At ClientTether, I’m excited to apply my passion for franchise software strategy and AI innovation to bring scalable, transformative solutions that empower franchise systems to grow faster” — Dennis Leskowski

SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClientTether, the sales automation & CRM platform of choice for franchise systems, today announced the appointment of Dennis Leskowski as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Leskowski, an award-winning technology and product leader recognized for driving digital transformation across franchising and enterprise SaaS, will spearhead ClientTether’s product vision, technology strategy, and innovation.Leskowski brings extensive experience delivering market-leading B2B and B2C platforms that seamlessly blend customer experience with data-driven intelligence. As a former Chief Technology Officer for a leading franchise brand, he has successfully guided products from concept to launch and scale. His expertise lies in enhancing client value, improving engineering efficiency, and embedding AI-powered automation into everyday workflows to help organizations engage, convert, and retain customers more effectively.The International Franchise Association (IFA) has recognized Leskowski’s contributions to technology with multiple honors, including finalist recognition as “Innovator of the Year.” Additionally, Entrepreneur Magazine named him “a true industry leader in AI” following his keynote presentation to more than 700 franchise executives on enterprise AI readiness.“Franchises face increasing pressure to simplify complex customer interactions while improving efficiency and customer experience,” said Leskowski. “At ClientTether, I’m excited to apply my passion for franchise software strategy, software lifecycle management, and AI innovation to bring scalable, transformative solutions that empower franchise systems to grow faster and serve clients better.”As Chief Product Officer, Leskowski will focus on advancing ClientTether’s AI/ML-driven features, integrated automation tools, and user-centric franchise software solutions designed specifically for franchisors, FranDev teams, FSO’s, and franchisees. His leadership is expected to further cement ClientTether’s role as the franchise industry’s preferred CRM platform.“Dennis is a visionary technology leader whose expertise directly aligns with ClientTether’s mission to simplify, automate, and scale franchise sales and franchise owner operations,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “His proven and award-winning track record in building innovative platforms and his deep knowledge of AI and franchising make him the ideal leader to guide our product initiatives into our next phase of growth.”About ClientTetherClientTether is the #1 sales automation & CRM platform for FranDev teams and home service franchise systems. Their tools streamline franchise development, unit-level operations, sales, and growth with leading text, call, AI & email automation, integrated quoting, payment processing, online reviews, & world-class services to ensure each client succeeds. ClientTether is recognized as the #1 technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. For more information, see www.clienttether.com

