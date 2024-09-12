GSPANN Acquires Zorang ContentHubGPT, a Pioneering GenAI Content and Commerce Platform

GSPANN Technologies, Inc.

Zorang ContentHubGPT leverages GenAI to significantly enhance product content creation for the digital shelf boosting content and marketing teams' productivity.

TIGARD, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSPANN Technologies , a leading US-based IT consulting and services company with a significant presence across US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Europe, and India, has announced its acquisition of Zorang ContentHubGPT, a Generative AI content and commerce platform.Founded by Anurag Gupta and Sumit Kapoor in 2016, Zorang is a leader in AI/ML solutions for content and commerce receiving multiple accolades over the years. ContentHubGPT, Zorang's flagship innovation leverages GenAI to significantly enhance product content creation for the digital shelf, improving efficiency and boosting the content and marketing teams' productivity. By integrating with popular content management systems (CMS)/Product Experience Management Systems (PXM) and leveraging AI to automate content processes, Zorang has empowered enterprises to efficiently scale and optimize their digital content.The platform is designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and other industries with real-time, context-aware content generation and management. The product aligns seamlessly with GSPANN's content and commerce services, promising to enhance its service offerings for its diverse global clientele.Congratulating all members of the GSPANN and Zorang family, A.P. Grover, Co-Founder and President of GSPANN, said, "In today's dynamic e-commerce landscape, generative AI holds the power to transform customer engagement, streamline operations, and boost sales. GSPANN is already helping many of its clients leverage AI/ML to drive efficiency and growth. The acquisition of Zorang ContentHubGPT enables us to broaden our solutions to unlock these new capabilities offered by GenAI.”Anurag Gupta and Sumit Kapoor, Co-Founders of Zorang, said, "Joining forces with GSPANN opens new avenues for innovation and growth. Our shared vision of leveraging AI to revolutionize e-commerce will enable us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving industry."This acquisition is a significant milestone and part of GSPANN’s ongoing commitment to empowering businesses with innovative digital transformation solutions and maintaining its leadership in the rapidly growing field of AI-driven technologies. Clients can expect seamless integration of Zorang ContentHubGPT’s capabilities with GSPANN’s existing services, allowing them to future-proof their content management and e-commerce strategies underscoring GSPANN’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients.About GSPANN:GSPANN is a global IT services and consultancy provider headquartered in Milpitas, California (U.S.A.). With five global delivery centers and over 1850 employees across the globe, GSPANN provides digital solutions that support the customer buying journeys of B2B and B2C brands worldwide.With a strong focus on innovation and client satisfaction, GSPANN delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive business success and operational excellence. GSPANN helps retail, finance, manufacturing, and high-technology brands deliver competitive customer experiences and increased revenues through our solution delivery, technologies, practices, and operations for each client. For more information, visit www.gspann.com About Zorang:Zorang is a Generative AI content and commerce company that helps brands elevate the quality of their digital shelf. Our products revolutionize content creation for e-commerce, developing targeted content experiences for online commerce. Zorang streamlines the content creation workflow across various enterprise platforms such as CMS, PXM, and Commerce, bringing consistency, accuracy, and SEO optimization, resulting in increased customer engagement, improved search engine rankings, and, ultimately, higher conversion rates.

