High Performance Plasterboard Market CAGR to be at 6.3% from 2025 to 2029 | $18.16 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

High Performance Plasterboard Global Market Report 2025

High Performance Plasterboard Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The High Performance Plasterboard Market?

In the recent past, the market for high-performance plasterboard has been showing robust growth. The market size is predicted to increase from $13.32 billion in 2024 to $14.21 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as the escalating demand for noise reduction solutions, a surge in preference for light and easily installable materials, an increase in renovation and remodeling undertakings, rising consciousness of indoor air quality and health regulations, and the expansion of construction projects involving high-rise and multi-family buildings.

In the upcoming years, the high performance plasterboard market is set to experience robust growth, with its size projected to hit $18.16 billion in 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth over the forecast period can be attributed to a surge in demand for energy-efficient buildings, the escalated use of eco-friendly construction materials, an increase in building activities, the growing requirement for solutions that are resistant to mold and moisture, and a heightened emphasis on fire safety norms. The significant trends over the forecast period encompass progress in gypsum board recipes, the incorporation of technology into manufacturing processes, advancements in nonwoven composite substrates, innovation in additive technologies, and progress in lightweight core material technologies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global High Performance Plasterboard Market?

The high-performance plasterboard market is predicted to grow due to an increase in construction activities. These activities encompass the creation, expansion, and renovation of buildings and infrastructure projects. This surge is powered by higher investments made in infrastructure development aimed at stimulating economic growth and boosting public services. High-performance plasterboards add value to construction by remarkably enhancing the robustness of buildings. They have the ability to withstand fire, moisture, and impact, resulting in decreased maintenance needs and improved structural strength. For example, a report from the US Census Bureau released in June 2025 showed that privately owned housing completions recorded a yearly rate of 1,526,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis in May. This was an increase of 5.4% (±12.0%) from the revised April total of 1,448,000. Thus, the increase in construction activities is positively influencing the expansion of the high-performance plasterboard market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The High Performance Plasterboard Market?

Major players in the high performance plasterboard market include:

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• National Gypsum Company

• Knauf Gips KG

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Fletcher Building Limited

• USG Corporation

• British Gypsum Limited

• Gyprock

• Siniat Ltd.

• Gypsemna Company LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The High Performance Plasterboard Sector?

Significant players in the high-performance plasterboard market are concentrating on developing novel solutions such as protective plasterboard geared towards increasing product longevity, enhancing resistance to moisture and mold, and fulfilling the changing performance demands of contemporary construction applications. Protective plasterboard, also referred to as drywall or gypsum board, is specifically designed to provide improved protection against environmental and structural issues like fire, moisture, impact, mold, and noise. As an example, Ahlstrom Oyj, a manufacturing company based in Finland, unveiled FibRoc Plasterboard in January 2023. This new range of protective and durable, high-performance solutions was created for the plasterboard market in collaboration with customers. It amalgamates glass, synthetic, and natural fibers, providing durability, dimensional stability, resistance to fire and moisture, and a low ecological impact. These products, free from formaldehyde and fluorocarbons, enable customization and promote better indoor air quality. This launch signifies Ahlstrom's third product line under FibRoc, with previous launches for ceilings and flooring.

What Segments Are Covered In The High Performance Plasterboard Market Report?

The high performance plasterboard market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Standard, Fire-Resistant, Moisture-Resistant, Sound-Resistant, Impact-Resistant

2) By Material Type: Gypsum Plasterboard, Cement Plasterboard, Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Building Material Stores, Home Improvement Centers, Specialty Construction Suppliers, Wholesale Distributors

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure

5) By End-User: New Construction, Renovation, Repair, Ceiling, Wall Partition

Subsegments:

1) By Standard: Regular Drywall Sheets, Lightweight Standard Boards

2) By Fire-Resistant: Type X Fire-Resistant Boards, Type C Fire-Resistant Boards

3) By Moisture-Resistant: Green Boards, Mold And Mildew Resistant Boards

4) By Sound-Resistant: Laminated Acoustic Boards, Damped Soundproof Boards

5) By Impact-Resistant: Reinforced Core Boards, High-Density Impact Panels

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global High Performance Plasterboard Market?

In 2024, North America held the title of the largest region in the global market for high-performance plasterboard. It's projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The market report encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

