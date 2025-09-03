Protecting Prospect\'s character

Release date: 03/09/25

More historic buildings in the City of Prospect will be protected after the State Government approved a proposal to strengthen the heritage of the suburb.

The Minister for Planning has approved the Representative Buildings Review code amendment which identifies 432 buildings across five historic neighbourhoods as ‘representative buildings’.

The five historic neighbourhoods are North Ovingham, Medindie Gardens, Ballville/Gloucester, Prospect Lanes and Highbury.

Affording these buildings this status recognises their key contribution to the character and heritage of the local area and will mean they will now be afforded extra protection under the state’s planning laws.

The City of Prospect submitted the code amendment to make it clear to residents, stakeholders and property owners which buildings are important and to give them better protection against demolition, so they’re less likely to be changed or knocked down without a good reason.

The decision follows extensive investigations a period of public consultation earlier this year.

Submissions from residents, heritage experts and organisations were considered when compiling the list of the buildings.

These protections complement the Malinauskas Labor Government’s providing grant funding of up to $600,000 to local to better protect the state’s heritage and streetscapes.

Grants of up to $75,000 were offered to eight councils across the state, including the City of Prospect, to improve planning rules that strengthen protections for local heritage places.

Click here to see a map of the areas.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Our Government’s approach to planning balances the need for growth with respect for our past and protecting South Australia’s rich heritage remains a priority for this Government.

Adopting this Code Amendment sends a message that the history, architecture and unique character of these buildings in Prospect are important to the local community and to our state.

These protections will ensure our important local heritage is not lost for future generations.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

Our local community is incredibly proud of our character streets and historic buildings that define Prospect's unique identity - that’s why protecting them is so important to us.

I am proud to have supported the City of Prospect to undertake this work, with the council receiving a $75,000 grant from the Malinauskas Government towards protecting the heritage of the local area.

Thanks to this grant, and the thorough investigations and work done by council, we're further protecting the historic buildings that are part of what makes our community so special.

Attributable to Mayor Matt Larwood, City of Prospect

After strongly advocating for increased heritage protections, City of Prospect is pleased that the State Government has approved this Code Amendment.

Protecting these 432 buildings is crucial for retaining our city’s unique identity and preserving the rich heritage that makes Prospect such a special place to live, work and play.

This approval is a testament to what can be achieved when different levels of government work together to deliver great outcomes for our communities.