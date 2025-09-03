New National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) to Champion Voices in Ministry and Marketplace

ncaps logo gold on black

We’re equipping and celebrating Christian communicators who carry the Gospel to ministry and marketplace stages using their stories, their lives and their words.”
— Katie Hornor

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking new professional association is rising in the USA to empower Christian speakers across industries. The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) has officially launched, creating a first-of-its-kind community that connects, equips, and celebrates faith-driven communicators.

NCAPS exists to serve Christian speakers, authors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who use their voices to influence audiences with clarity, integrity, and excellence and for the glory of God. Event organizers and business leaders now have a trusted hub to discover speakers who not only deliver powerful messages but also embody values that bring transformation to both ministry and marketplace.

"Our vision is to see Christian speakers rise as the most sought-after, transformational voices in every industry — sacred and secular," said Katie Hornor, NCAPS CEO and Founder. "We are not here to compete with other associations, ministries, or organizations. We are here to enhance, support, and celebrate what God is already doing through them by equipping speakers to bring even greater impact wherever they are called to serve."

Founding Board of NCAPS
* Katie Hornor, Founder and CEO – Known internationally as a keynote speaker, business strategist, author, and bible teacher, Hornor specializes in helping high performing leaders embrace their God-given uniqueness to grow thriving businesses without compromising their faith. With a foundation in biblical principles and fun flamingo metaphors, she bridges faith and business in practical, transformational ways.
* Connie Buskohl – The first woman CPA in the state of South Dakota and the Founder of Connie Buskohl CPA Firm, Buskohl is a seasoned financial professional and entrepreneur who equips business owners and ministry leaders with wisdom and integrity in stewardship. Her expertise ensures NCAPS operates with financial excellence and accountability while supporting it’s sustainable growth.
* Heather Rosson – CEO of the National Association of Christian Women Entrepreneurs (NACWE), Rosson is a visionary leader dedicated to empowering women of faith in business. Her experience building thriving faith-based networks nation wide brings invaluable insight into fostering the NCAPS community.

NCAPS Provides it's members with
* Professional development & training for speakers at every skill level
* Recognition & awards honoring excellence, ethics, and impact
* Community & collaboration across industries and organizations

NCAPS is designed to come alongside existing associations, ministries, and networks — offering tools, resources, and recognition that enhance their efforts, further equip their people and multiply Kingdom impact. By equipping speakers to embody both excellence and faith, NCAPS helps strengthen the work already being done across industries. Membership is expected to open late September.

Event organizers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders are invited to partner with NCAPS in spotlighting a new generation of speakers whose messages glorify God, inspire hope, elevate standards, and serve those around them with excellence.

Donors and sponsors have a unique opportunity to partner with NCAPS in advancing this movement of transformational Christian voices. By investing in NCAPS, sponsors help provide training, resources, and platforms that equip speakers to reach audiences with clarity, excellence, and biblical truth across industries. Sponsors also gain visibility among event organizers, business leaders, and faith-driven entrepreneurs, aligning their brand with a mission that uplifts integrity, leadership, and impact. Whether through event sponsorships, scholarships for speaker development, or ongoing partnerships, donors and sponsors play a vital role in amplifying the reach of Christian communicators while strengthening Kingdom influence in both ministry and marketplace.

For more information about NCAPS, membership or partnership , or to connect with NCAPS speakers, visit www.NationalCAPS.org

Tresa Salters
National Christian Association of Professional Speakers
+1 617-688-8622
info@nationalcaps.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) to Champion Voices in Ministry and Marketplace

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Tresa Salters
National Christian Association of Professional Speakers
+1 617-688-8622 info@nationalcaps.com
Company/Organization
Katie Hornor
46726 266th st
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 57106
United States
+1 605-592-4108
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Katie Hornor is a keynote speaker, certified High Performance™ Coach, award-winning author, and strategic high-ticket event consultant who equips equips high-achieving leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs to align their business with their divine purpose. Known for her TEDx talk and The Flamingo Advantage® Framework, Katie has helped thousands grow businesses that are pink, purposeful, and profitable—without compromising faith, family, or values. She blends biblical wisdom with high-level business strategy to deliver transformational coaching, sacred sales solutions, and high-conversion event strategies. She has delivered over 700 hours of stage content, published 90+ books, and hosted 250+ podcast episodes. As a high-ticket event strategist and host of The Flamingo Advantage Podcast, Katie is trusted by entrepreneurs and event organizers around the globe. Whether you’re building a brand, planning a six-figure event, or designing a business in service of your life and calling, Katie offers aligned, ethical, and effective solutions. Recognized as the 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly, and named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine, Katie has also received multiple international book awards and been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, and Times Square billboards. Her message has appeared on hundreds of podcasts and stages worldwide, earning her a reputation as one of the leading modern voices in faith-based business leadership. To inquire about keynote speaking, strategic event consulting, or coaching, email Team@TheFlamingoAdvantage.com

Visit website

More From This Author
New National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) to Champion Voices in Ministry and Marketplace
Free Online Workshop Helps Families Jumpstart Holiday Decluttering
Business Strategist and Author Katie Hornor Featured at Premier Future-Proof Author Event Alongside Publishing Leaders
View All Stories From This Author