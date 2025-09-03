New National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) to Champion Voices in Ministry and Marketplace

We’re equipping and celebrating Christian communicators who carry the Gospel to ministry and marketplace stages using their stories, their lives and their words.” — Katie Hornor

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking new professional association is rising in the USA to empower Christian speakers across industries. The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) has officially launched, creating a first-of-its-kind community that connects, equips, and celebrates faith-driven communicators.

NCAPS exists to serve Christian speakers, authors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who use their voices to influence audiences with clarity, integrity, and excellence and for the glory of God. Event organizers and business leaders now have a trusted hub to discover speakers who not only deliver powerful messages but also embody values that bring transformation to both ministry and marketplace.

"Our vision is to see Christian speakers rise as the most sought-after, transformational voices in every industry — sacred and secular," said Katie Hornor, NCAPS CEO and Founder. "We are not here to compete with other associations, ministries, or organizations. We are here to enhance, support, and celebrate what God is already doing through them by equipping speakers to bring even greater impact wherever they are called to serve."

Founding Board of NCAPS

* Katie Hornor, Founder and CEO – Known internationally as a keynote speaker, business strategist, author, and bible teacher, Hornor specializes in helping high performing leaders embrace their God-given uniqueness to grow thriving businesses without compromising their faith. With a foundation in biblical principles and fun flamingo metaphors, she bridges faith and business in practical, transformational ways.

* Connie Buskohl – The first woman CPA in the state of South Dakota and the Founder of Connie Buskohl CPA Firm, Buskohl is a seasoned financial professional and entrepreneur who equips business owners and ministry leaders with wisdom and integrity in stewardship. Her expertise ensures NCAPS operates with financial excellence and accountability while supporting it’s sustainable growth.

* Heather Rosson – CEO of the National Association of Christian Women Entrepreneurs (NACWE), Rosson is a visionary leader dedicated to empowering women of faith in business. Her experience building thriving faith-based networks nation wide brings invaluable insight into fostering the NCAPS community.

NCAPS Provides it's members with

* Professional development & training for speakers at every skill level

* Recognition & awards honoring excellence, ethics, and impact

* Community & collaboration across industries and organizations

NCAPS is designed to come alongside existing associations, ministries, and networks — offering tools, resources, and recognition that enhance their efforts, further equip their people and multiply Kingdom impact. By equipping speakers to embody both excellence and faith, NCAPS helps strengthen the work already being done across industries. Membership is expected to open late September.

Event organizers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders are invited to partner with NCAPS in spotlighting a new generation of speakers whose messages glorify God, inspire hope, elevate standards, and serve those around them with excellence.

Donors and sponsors have a unique opportunity to partner with NCAPS in advancing this movement of transformational Christian voices. By investing in NCAPS, sponsors help provide training, resources, and platforms that equip speakers to reach audiences with clarity, excellence, and biblical truth across industries. Sponsors also gain visibility among event organizers, business leaders, and faith-driven entrepreneurs, aligning their brand with a mission that uplifts integrity, leadership, and impact. Whether through event sponsorships, scholarships for speaker development, or ongoing partnerships, donors and sponsors play a vital role in amplifying the reach of Christian communicators while strengthening Kingdom influence in both ministry and marketplace.

For more information about NCAPS, membership or partnership , or to connect with NCAPS speakers, visit www.NationalCAPS.org

