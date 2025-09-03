Updated: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary and Multiple Charges
*Update* Accused name information updated below
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4007738
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2025 @ approximately 0002 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Nick’s Gas N GO Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Habitual Criminal, Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Dillon Hall
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/01/2025 at approximately 0002 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary alarm at Nick’s Gas N Go in the town of Lyndon, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and found the glass section of the front door to have been broken and a cash register missing from the store. Upon review of the security footage, at approximately 2357 hours an unknown individual forced entry into the store. The same individual exited the store at approximately 0000 hours and fled on foot. The suspect was later identified as Dillon Hall (32) of Lyndonville, Vermont. On 09/02/2025, the cash register was recovered, and Hall was located at approximately 1610 hours in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Hall was also found to be in violation of his parole and was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Hall was later transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for being in violation of his parole and was issued a citation to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on September 3, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.