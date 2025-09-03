Updated: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary and Multiple Charges

*Update* Accused name information updated below

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4007738

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2025 @ approximately 0002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Nick’s Gas N GO Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Habitual Criminal, Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Dillon Hall

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/01/2025 at approximately 0002 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary alarm at Nick’s Gas N Go in the town of Lyndon, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and found the glass section of the front door to have been broken and a cash register missing from the store. Upon review of the security footage, at approximately 2357 hours an unknown individual forced entry into the store. The same individual exited the store at approximately 0000 hours and fled on foot. The suspect was later identified as Dillon Hall (32) of Lyndonville, Vermont. On 09/02/2025, the cash register was recovered, and Hall was located at approximately 1610 hours in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Hall was also found to be in violation of his parole and was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Hall was later transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for being in violation of his parole and was issued a citation to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on September 3, 2025, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111