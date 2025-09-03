Royalton Barracks / Retail Theft & Possession of Controlled Substance
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2004862
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/02/2025, 1806 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Randolph & N. Main Street, Randolph
VIOLATION: Retail Theft & Possession of Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Paul H. McPhetres
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to Kinney Drugs in Randolph, VT for a reported male attempting to purchase items with false tender. The suspect, identified as Paul H. McPhetres, age 37, was located by the Randolph Police Department and taken into custody. Investigation determined McPhetres had taken merchandise without payment and in possession of a controlled substance. McPhetres was issued a criminal citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court (Orange) at the below date/time for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
