Royalton Barracks / Retail Theft & Possession of Controlled Substance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2004862

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                   

STATION:  Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 09/02/2025, 1806 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Randolph & N. Main Street, Randolph

VIOLATION: Retail Theft & Possession of Controlled Substance


ACCUSED:    Paul H. McPhetres                                          

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to Kinney Drugs in Randolph, VT for a reported male attempting to purchase items with false tender. The suspect, identified as Paul H. McPhetres, age 37, was located by the Randolph Police Department and taken into custody. Investigation determined McPhetres had taken merchandise without payment and in possession of a controlled substance. McPhetres was issued a criminal citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court (Orange) at the below date/time for the charges. 



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/15/2025  @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: Not available




*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

