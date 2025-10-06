Kennedy Design+Build Brings Lehigh Valley Landscape Lighting to Brighten Outdoor Living Spaces

Kennedy Design+Build

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennedy Design+Build , a Pennsylvania landscape design and construction firm, has announced new landscape lighting services for homeowners across the Lehigh Valley , Coopersburg and Allentown areas. By integrating high‑quality fixtures and energy‑efficient LED technology, the company is answering growing demand for Lehigh Valley landscape lighting that extends the time people can enjoy their gardens while improving safety and curb appeal. This news reflects a broader trend in the region as homeowners seek to make the most of outdoor living spaces and increase property value without major structural changes.For more than a decade, Kennedy Design+Build has provided comprehensive landscape design, construction and maintenance services from its headquarters in Center Valley. Its team of designers, horticulturists and skilled craftsmen collaborate closely with clients to create outdoor environments that complement the architecture and natural surroundings of each property. The new lighting offering integrates seamlessly with existing design services and highlights features such as patios , walkways, trees and water features.Key services now available include:• Design consultation and installation: The firm’s designers work with homeowners to develop lighting plans that accentuate architectural features, increase security and meet budget considerations. Installation is handled by trained technicians to ensure electrical safety and compliance with local codes.• Hardscape and softscape integration: Lighting elements are incorporated into stone walls, pavers, decks and planting beds to provide subtle illumination without obtrusive fixtures.• LED and low‑voltage systems: Energy‑efficient LED fixtures consume significantly less power and last longer than traditional incandescent bulbs, reducing operating costs. LED landscape lighting systems can lower energy use by up to 90 percent compared with conventional options and can operate for many years without replacement.• Maintenance and upgrades: Seasonal check‑ups, bulb replacements and system adjustments ensure that lighting remains functional and attractive. The company also offers upgrades for existing systems to transition older fixtures to modern, energy‑saving technology.“Outdoor lighting is no longer just an afterthought—it’s a critical part of how families enjoy their yards,” said Cameron Kennedy, president of Kennedy Design+Build. “Clients across the Lehigh Valley have been asking for solutions that allow them to entertain safely after dark and showcase their landscaping. Our new service combines design expertise with efficient technology to meet those needs.”Experts note that landscape lighting extends the time people spend outdoors by creating a warm, inviting atmosphere; it also enhances safety by illuminating dark pathways, stairs and entryways. Strategically placed lights highlight trees, shrubs and architectural details, allowing homeowners to appreciate their landscaping even at night. In addition, well‑planned lighting can increase property value and curb appeal. Modern LED systems consume far less energy than traditional bulbs, reducing electricity bills and environmental impact while providing reliable illumination. By offering customized lighting solutions, Kennedy Design+Build aligns with these trends and provides a service that is both attractive and sustainable.For more information about Kennedy Design+Build’s landscape lighting or to schedule a consultation, call 610‑854‑9993 or email cameron@kennedydb.com. The company’s office is located in Center Valley, PA 18036, and it serves clients throughout the Lehigh Valley, Coopersburg and Allentown.Kennedy Design+Build is a full‑service landscape design, construction and maintenance firm based in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Serving the Lehigh Valley and surrounding communities, the company offers design consultation, hardscape installation, lighting, outdoor living spaces and ongoing garden care.

