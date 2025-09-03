Maddie Walsh Selected as TEDx Eustis Speaker

Being selected to share my story on the TEDx stage is a dream come true” — Maddie Walsh

EUSTIS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental health advocate Maddie Walsh has been selected as a featured speaker at the upcoming TEDx Eustis event on February 14, 2026. Known for her inspiring advocacy work and vulnerability in sharing her own story, Walsh will take the TEDx stage to deliver a powerful talk on resilience, self-worth, and mental health. Her selection marks a milestone in her mission to amplify the voices of young people navigating bullying, healing, and identity.“Being selected to share my story on the TEDx stage is a dream come true,” said Walsh. “After experiencing the pain of bullying and the challenges of healing, I know how powerful it is when someone hears the words they need most. My hope is that my talk encourages others to know they are never alone, that their story matters, and that even in the darkest seasons, there is always light and hope.”Walsh’s talk draws on her lived experience overcoming bullying and mental health struggles, reinforced by her advocacy with the National Alliance for Eating Disorders and AdventHealth’s Be A Mindleader campaign. Her authentic perspective offers audiences more than inspiration she equips them with compassion, courage, and actionable hope. The annual TEDx Eustis event provides a global platform for voices like hers to spark change in communities and beyond.This opportunity elevates Walsh’s work as a speaker and changemaker, expanding her reach and visibility for future collaborations, partnerships, and speaking engagements. Looking ahead, she is developing new projects including writing initiatives, expanded advocacy efforts, and resources designed to help kids navigate bullying, self-worth, and mental health challenges. With her TEDx debut, Walsh continues her mission to empower her generation and generations to come with a message of faith, healing, and resilience.

