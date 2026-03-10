Children’s Book Author Sarah Michelle Boes Hosts Book Release and Signing to Support American Heart Association Campaign

This event is everything I hoped Meadow & Her Four-Leaf Clover Heart could become” — Sarah Boes

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and congenital heart disease (CHD) advocate Sarah Michelle Boes will host a special book release party and signing for Meadow & Her Four-Leaf Clover Heart on March 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at Foxing Books . The event will celebrate the release of the children’s book while raising funds for life-saving heart research through the American Heart Association’s Woman of Impact campaign.During the event, all proceeds from copies of Meadow & Her Four-Leaf Clover Heart will be donated to Hannah Rose’s Woman of Impact campaign, supporting research and resources that improve outcomes for congenital heart disease patients.The collaboration is deeply personal for both women. Hannah Rose is an adult CHD patient and advocate, and she and Boes’ daughter Meadow share one of the same heart defects.“This event is everything I hoped Meadow & Her Four-Leaf Clover Heart could become,” said Boes. “This book was born from love for my daughter, as a way to help CHD families feel seen and less alone. And now, it gets to be part of something even bigger. Supporting Hannah Rose's Woman of Impact campaign means every copy sold goes directly toward the American Heart Association and the research that changes outcomes for kids like Meadow. Showing up for that mission, alongside a dear friend, is the kind of full-circle moment that makes my heart so full.”The event offers attendees an opportunity to connect with the story behind the book while contributing to a cause that directly impacts families affected by congenital heart disease. Each purchase will support the American Heart Association’s ongoing efforts to fund research, improve treatment, and increase survival rates for CHD patients.Boes’ advocacy work spans years of involvement in the CHD community. She has served as Board Chair of Conquering CHD and on the Board of Directors for Every 100th Heart, working to advance awareness, research, and support for families affected by congenital heart defects.The progress made in CHD survival rates underscores the importance of continued research. When Hannah Rose was born in 1990, the survival rate into adulthood for their shared heart defect was approximately 60 percent. By the time Meadow was born, that number had increased to nearly 90 percent, thanks to advancements in research and treatment funded by organizations like the American Heart Association.For Boes, donating the proceeds from the book was a natural extension of her work.“These numbers are not statistics to us,” she said. “They are our children, our friends, and our community.”Beyond the book launch, Boes continues to expand her work through Little Clover Press and Cosmic Capacity, focusing on storytelling, advocacy, and helping people navigate complex life experiences with greater understanding and connection. She is also currently developing a forthcoming book exploring entrepreneurship, resilience, and the process of building and eventually letting go of something meaningful.Community members, families, and supporters are invited to attend the March 14 event to celebrate the release of Meadow & Her Four-Leaf Clover Heart, meet the author, and support life-saving CHD research.Event DetailsBook Release Party & Signing: Meadow & Her Four-Leaf Clover HeartDate: March 14, 2026Time: 10:00 a.m.Location: Foxing Books

