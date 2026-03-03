TinySuperheroes® Launches March Focus Mission with Support from The Gondolier Restaurant in Lenoir City, TN

We are incredibly grateful to Dimitri and The Gondolier Restaurant in Lenoir City, TN for standing behind this mission” — Erika Sinner

SAINT LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TinySuperheroes , the national nonprofit dedicated to empowering children battling illness or disability through superhero capes and missions, announced today the launch of its March Focus Mission, made possible through the generous sponsorship of Dimitri Lolis and hisbusiness, The Gondolier Restaurant in Lenoir City, TN. The month-long initiative is designed to help children build mindfulness, self-awareness, and emotional regulation during medical journeys and everyday life.Through this sponsorship, The Gondolier Restaurant in Lenoir City, TN is helpingensure that children and families nationwide receive mission experiences thattransform moments of distraction, fear, or uncertainty into opportunities forcalm, confidence, and clarity. The March Focus Mission encourages children andfamilies to practice intentional focus through creative, age-appropriate activitiessuch as designing a personal “Focus Shield,” mindful coloring, listening exercises,and single-task challenges rooted in social emotional learning.Hospitals and families partnering with TinySuperheroes have consistentlyreported improvements in child engagement, reduced anxiety surroundingmedical procedures, and stronger communication between children, caregivers,and care teams. By emphasizing focus and self-management, the March missionsupports broader clinical goals tied to patient cooperation, emotional wellbeing,and overall family satisfaction with the care experience.“We are incredibly grateful to Dimitri and The Gondolier Restaurant in LenoirCity, TN for standing behind this mission,” said Erika Sinner, Chief EmpathyOfficer of TinySuperheroes. “Focus plays a powerful role in how childrenexperience care. When kids have tools that help them steady their thoughts andemotions, we often see reduced stress, clearer communication, and greaterparticipation in their treatment. Partnerships like this allow us to support boththe child and the clinical experience in meaningful ways.”“I am so grateful to support such an incredible organization through my business.The impact that TSH is making is so important and vital to children and theirfamilies,” said Dimitri Lolis.TinySuperheroes’ monthly missions are mailed directly to children and familiesnationwide and are also integrated into hospital settings through partnershipswith pediatric care teams. Each mission reinforces the idea that children aremore than their diagnoses. In fact, they are active participants in their own careand the heroes of their own stories.By sponsoring the March Focus Mission, Dimitri is helping expand access toidentity-based play and mindfulness tools that encourage calm thinking,emotional regulation, and confidence in environments that can often feeloverwhelming. Together, TinySuperheroes and The Gondolier Restaurant inLenoir City, TN are advancing a shared commitment to empowering children,strengthening families, and improving the pediatric care experience throughintentional moments of focus and connection.About TinySuperheroesTinySuperheroes empowers children living with illness or disability by providingsuperhero capes, Starter Kits, and monthly mission programs that buildconfidence, emotional regulation, and resilience during medical care. Throughhospital activations and family-centered programming, TinySuperheroessupports improved patient engagement, reduces anxiety around medicalexperiences, and helps children and families navigate care with greaterconfidence. By transforming medical milestones into moments of strength andagency, TinySuperheroes enhances both emotional wellbeing and the pediatriccare experience. Learn more at tinysuperheroes.com.About The Gondolier Restaurant in Lenoir City, TNThe Gondolier Restaurant is a purpose-driven business committed to communityimpact and meaningful partnerships that create positive change. Through itssupport of initiatives like the TinySuperheroes March Focus Mission, TheGondolier Restaurant invests in programs that uplift families, strengthencommunities, and empower the next generation through intentional acts ofgenerosity and care.

