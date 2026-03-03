TinySuperheroes® Launches March Focus Mission with Support from The Gondolier Restaurant in Lenoir City, TN
We are incredibly grateful to Dimitri and The Gondolier Restaurant in Lenoir City, TN for standing behind this mission”SAINT LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TinySuperheroes, the national nonprofit dedicated to empowering children battling illness or disability through superhero capes and missions, announced today the launch of its March Focus Mission, made possible through the generous sponsorship of Dimitri Lolis and his
business, The Gondolier Restaurant in Lenoir City, TN. The month-long initiative is designed to help children build mindfulness, self-awareness, and emotional regulation during medical journeys and everyday life.
Through this sponsorship, The Gondolier Restaurant in Lenoir City, TN is helping
ensure that children and families nationwide receive mission experiences that
transform moments of distraction, fear, or uncertainty into opportunities for
calm, confidence, and clarity. The March Focus Mission encourages children and
families to practice intentional focus through creative, age-appropriate activities
such as designing a personal “Focus Shield,” mindful coloring, listening exercises,
and single-task challenges rooted in social emotional learning.
Hospitals and families partnering with TinySuperheroes have consistently
reported improvements in child engagement, reduced anxiety surrounding
medical procedures, and stronger communication between children, caregivers,
and care teams. By emphasizing focus and self-management, the March mission
supports broader clinical goals tied to patient cooperation, emotional wellbeing,
and overall family satisfaction with the care experience.
“We are incredibly grateful to Dimitri and The Gondolier Restaurant in Lenoir
City, TN for standing behind this mission,” said Erika Sinner, Chief Empathy
Officer of TinySuperheroes. “Focus plays a powerful role in how children
experience care. When kids have tools that help them steady their thoughts and
emotions, we often see reduced stress, clearer communication, and greater
participation in their treatment. Partnerships like this allow us to support both
the child and the clinical experience in meaningful ways.”
“I am so grateful to support such an incredible organization through my business.
The impact that TSH is making is so important and vital to children and their
families,” said Dimitri Lolis.
TinySuperheroes’ monthly missions are mailed directly to children and families
nationwide and are also integrated into hospital settings through partnerships
with pediatric care teams. Each mission reinforces the idea that children are
more than their diagnoses. In fact, they are active participants in their own care
and the heroes of their own stories.
By sponsoring the March Focus Mission, Dimitri is helping expand access to
identity-based play and mindfulness tools that encourage calm thinking,
emotional regulation, and confidence in environments that can often feel
overwhelming. Together, TinySuperheroes and The Gondolier Restaurant in
Lenoir City, TN are advancing a shared commitment to empowering children,
strengthening families, and improving the pediatric care experience through
intentional moments of focus and connection.
About TinySuperheroes
TinySuperheroes empowers children living with illness or disability by providing
superhero capes, Starter Kits, and monthly mission programs that build
confidence, emotional regulation, and resilience during medical care. Through
hospital activations and family-centered programming, TinySuperheroes
supports improved patient engagement, reduces anxiety around medical
experiences, and helps children and families navigate care with greater
confidence. By transforming medical milestones into moments of strength and
agency, TinySuperheroes enhances both emotional wellbeing and the pediatric
care experience. Learn more at tinysuperheroes.com.
About The Gondolier Restaurant in Lenoir City, TN
The Gondolier Restaurant is a purpose-driven business committed to community
impact and meaningful partnerships that create positive change. Through its
support of initiatives like the TinySuperheroes March Focus Mission, The
Gondolier Restaurant invests in programs that uplift families, strengthen
communities, and empower the next generation through intentional acts of
generosity and care.
