Erika Sinner Named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500 List

SAINT LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erika Sinner , CEO and Founder of Directorie, has been named to the 2026 Inc. Female Founders 500 , an annual recognition from Inc. celebrating the most innovative and impactful women entrepreneurs leading the next generation of American business.The prestigious list honors 500 female founders who are building fast growing companies, solving meaningful problems, and creating measurable impact across industries. Sinner was recognized for her leadership in transforming how life sciences and healthcare companies bring critical medical innovations to market.Sinner is the founder and CEO of Directorie, a two time honoree on the Inc. 5000 and a medtech agency that partners with pharmaceutical, biotech, and life science organizations navigating complex product launches. With nearly two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Sinner launched Directorie after identifying a major gap in the biotech sector: companies needed strategic partners who understood both scientific complexity and the human impact behind healthcare innovation.Under Sinner’s leadership, Directorie has grown into a nationally recognized agency known for combining high performance strategy with an empathy driven leadership model. The firm helps healthcare organizations communicate complex science, build trust with stakeholders, and successfully bring life changing therapies and technologies to patients.“Being named to the Inc. Female Founders 500 is an incredible honor,” said Sinner. “This recognition represents the work of an extraordinary team and the belief that leadership rooted in empathy and purpose can drive real results. In healthcare, the stakes are incredibly high. Every product, every launch, and every decision ultimately impacts patients and families. That responsibility drives everything we do.”For Sinner, empathy is not just a leadership philosophy but a strategic advantage. Having grown up in an unstable home, she understands the profound impact of being seen, supported, and valued. Those experiences shaped the culture she has built at Directorie, where compassion, collaboration, and excellence work together to produce meaningful results.Beyond her work in life sciences, Sinner is also widely recognized for her advocacy for children and families. She serves as Chief Empathy Officer for TinySuperheroes, a global movement transforming children’s hospitals by empowering young patients to see themselves as courageous and extraordinary no matter their diagnosis.She is also the author of Pets Are Family, reflecting her belief that compassion and connection are powerful forces for healing and growth.The Inc. Female Founders 500 list celebrates women who are redefining leadership and building companies that are shaping industries and communities around the world. Sinner’s recognition highlights both the rapid growth of Directorie and her commitment to building organizations that succeed through both precision and empathy.About Erika SinnerErika Sinner is the CEO and Founder of Directorie, a two time Inc. 5000 medtech agency helping life sciences organizations bring innovative healthcare products to market. With nearly two decades of pharmaceutical industry experience, Sinner has built Directorie into a nationally recognized partner for biotech and healthcare companies. She also serves as Chief Empathy Officer for TinySuperheroesand is the author of Pets Are Family.

