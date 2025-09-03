Rock & Roll Revisited: 'The Coffman Collection' Chronicles Iconic Hits and Hidden Gems

Larry Coffman - The Coffman Collection: A History of Distinctive Rock & Roll Hits

Larry Coffman’s definitive music history celebrates rock legends and the stories behind their most memorable songs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " The Coffman Collection: A History of Distinctive Rock & Roll Hits " by veteran music historian Larry Coffman offers an immersive journey into the golden age of rock. Spanning genres like country, soul, folk, R&B, and beyond, this richly curated volume captures the sounds, stories, and spirit of a generation.Coffman profiles hundreds of songs and artists, weaving them into themed chapters that reveal the common threads behind enduring hits. His writing is informed by a lifetime of passionate listening, concertgoing, collecting, and writing about rock. A former contributor to the Acoustic Storm Radio Network and newspaper columnist, Coffman brings deep research and personal insight to each entry.In a glowing US Review of Books feature, critic Nicole Yurcaba writes:"Elements of classical, jazz, folk, country, big band and blues all found a place in this distinctly American melting pot of music… The depth and breadth of this collection are admirable. This is a great addition to any music lover's library… Like many of the albums this book focuses on, this work is a rock-and-roll relic in its own right."For seasoned audiophiles, casual fans, or someone discovering rock legends for the first time, "The Coffman Collection" offers new insights into the songs and artists that defined a cultural revolution.Now available on Amazon and other leading online bookstores. Learn more about the author and his works at www.LarryCoffman.com

