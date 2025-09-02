Decoding USAJOBS Postings
Searching for and applying to jobs can feel overwhelming and stressful, from weeding through hundreds of listings to finding the right fit to ensuring your resume is formatted properly with each application. Luckily, having a strong understanding of what to expect can help job seekers feel prepared and confident to tackle their search. Keep reading to learn more about how to decode the Federal Government’s official employment site—USAJOBS.gov.
Get to know USAJOBS
USAJOBS is the Federal Government’s one-stop-shop for employment. Here, you can create a profile, automate your job search, save jobs of interest, upload a resume and any certificates, and apply. Every business day, USAJOBS updates from a database of worldwide job opportunities, so it’s a good idea to check back often to see what’s new.
USAJOBS job postings
USAJOBS calls job postings Job Opportunity Announcements (JOAs). Each JOA will have a lineup of essential information for you to review:
- Overview, with information about the hiring agency and a description of the position.
- Location of the position, including relocation reimbursement availability.
- Duties and responsibilities of the position.
- Requirements all applicants should possess, as well as conditions of employment.
- Documents necessary to complete an application.
- Benefits eligibility for the position, depending.
- Hiring path.
Join our mission
You’ve reviewed multiple JOAs, uploaded your resume and are ready to take the next steps. VA offers rewarding careers across the nation that are All About Veterans. Learn more and apply on VA Careers.
