American Heart Month: What women Veterans should know

Know your numbers for heart health

February is American Heart Month, a time to focus on heart health. Heart disease and stroke affects women of all ages, and it remain the leading causes of death for women in the United States.

Heart disease risk can change during certain life stages for women. For example, if a woman has gestational diabetes or high blood pressure during pregnancy, her risk for heart disease later in life increases. And, for all women, heart disease risk increases after menopause. Women Veterans have higher rates of some heart disease risk factors, like diabetes, high blood pressure and smoking, than the general population and face added risks due to stress, trauma and other service-related factors.

VA is committed to helping women Veterans lower their risk through awareness, education and support. Each year, we collaborate with the American Heart Association (AHA) to support the “Go Red for Women” campaign and “National Wear Red Day,” observed this year on Feb. 6. Men and women are encouraged to wear red as a visible sign of support for heart health awareness.

Know your numbers

One of the best ways to be heart smart is to know and understand four key health numbers—total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI). Having these numbers in check and at healthy levels can lower your risk for heart disease and stroke.

Total cholesterol

Cholesterol is a soft, fat-like substance found in the blood and cells. When cholesterol builds up over time, it hardens and turns to plaque that can block arteries and lead to a heart attack. High cholesterol usually has no symptoms, so regular blood tests are important. Your provider can discuss what healthy numbers are for you. You can lower your cholesterol by eating a healthy low-fat diet that is high in fruits and vegetables.

Blood pressure

Blood pressure measures how hard the blood pushes against the arteries in your heart. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, also has no symptoms. Left untreated, it can damage your arteries, which can increase your risk of heart attack, heart failure and stroke. Your blood pressure should be checked annually but regular at-home monitoring is also recommended. For non-pregnant women, blood pressure readings less than 120/80 mm Hg are considered normal. You can lower your blood pressure by managing your weight, being active and decreasing the salt in your diet.

Blood sugar

Blood sugar measures the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood. Your blood sugar can be checked with a simple blood test. High levels can lead to diabetes and increase heart disease risk, if left untreated. Normal fasting blood glucose level is lower than 100 mg/dl.

Body mass index (BMI)

Body mass index (BMI) estimates body fat based on your weight in relation to your height. Being overweight or obese raises the risk for high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. A person’s ideal body weight varies by gender, age, height and frame, so it’s best discuss healthy ranges with your provider.

Know the signs of a cardiac event

Heart attacks can look different in women than in men. Symptoms women Veterans may experience include:

Chest discomfort: Pressure, tightness or pain that might not feel severe but should not be ignored.

Shortness of breath: Difficulty breathing with or without chest discomfort.

Pain elsewhere: Pain in the arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach that may feel like a deep ache.

Unusual fatigue: Sudden, unexplained exhaustion.

Nausea or vomiting: Often mistaken for a stomach issue.

Lightheadedness or dizziness: Feeling faint or unsteady.

Cold sweats: A clammy or unexpected sweat.

General illness: A vague sense of something being wrong.

Women often attribute symptoms to less serious causes, leading to delays in seeking care, so it is important to be aware of your symptoms.

Act today

Be heart smart and take the time to understand your numbers. Commit to eating well, staying active, managing stress and getting enough sleep. VA is here to help. Talk with your provider today about your personal risk factors and how VA can support your heart health. Join us for a virtual Veteran Townhall (open to ALL Veterans) on Feb. 18, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET, hosted by VA and the American Heart Association. Learn more about heart health and Women Veterans.