Veterans: Find your perfect VA career

Veterans bring unmatched experience, leadership and dedication to the workforce. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is proud to be one of the largest employers of Veterans in the nation, offering meaningful careers that allow former service members to continue their mission in a new way, as well as finding support in getting started on a civilian job search. Here, we’ll provide tips to help Veterans kick off their job hunt, discuss how to frame military experience for civilian careers, and explore available opportunities at VA. Join the VA team and apply your skills in a career that impacts the lives of Veterans each and every day.

Navigate USAJOBS with ease

USAJOBS offers a few key features to help Veterans narrow their job search and find jobs specifically targeting Veteran candidates. Government agencies use hiring paths to tell USAJOBS who they’re looking for when they’re hiring—like Veterans. Veterans can easily find jobs they qualify for by selecting the “Veterans” option in the “Hiring path” filter or by looking for a green shield icon within the “This job is open to” section of the job announcement.

If you’re a Veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces and were separated under honorable conditions, you may also be eligible for Veterans’ Preference, as well as other Veteran-specific hiring options, like Veterans Recruitment Appointment.

When claiming Veterans’ Preference, you must provide a copy of your DD-214, certificate of release or discharge from active duty or other acceptable documentation. You can easily upload and save a copy of your DD-214 to USAJOBS so that it will be readily accessible as you apply to federal jobs.

Military experience for a civilian workforce

Military service can translate into numerous skills that federal employers like VA value and need. In the military, did you ever quickly find a solution that impacted your whole team? On a resume, this skill could read as “problem-solving under pressure.” Or did you maintain a complicated artillery system? This could be “technical proficiency.” By reframing the work you did in the military, you’ll find that many of your skills will resonate with civilian employers and match their hiring requirements.

Find a rewarding VA career

VA is always looking for qualified candidates to join our team and is dedicated to helping Veterans build their careers. If you’re a Veteran searching for your next opportunity, check out these hot jobs below:

Learn more about careers for Veterans and transitioning military at VA Careers.