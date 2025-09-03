Royalton Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of electronic communications

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2004391

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025 at 19:00 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Strafford, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of electronic communications

ACCUSED: Skylar Burton

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, Vermont

VICTIM: Juvenile 1

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/06/2025, at approximately 19:00 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks received a report of direct threats made via an electronic communication device. Troopers investigated the incident and found probable cause that Burton committed the aforementioned offense via an electronic communication device. Burton was issued a criminal citation and released to answer to the charges at Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on the date and time seen below.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 / 08:30 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.