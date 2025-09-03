Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of electronic communications

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2004391

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025 at 19:00 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Strafford, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of electronic communications

 

ACCUSED: Skylar Burton                                        

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Juvenile 1

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/06/2025, at approximately 19:00 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks received a report of direct threats made via an electronic communication device. Troopers investigated the incident and found probable cause that Burton committed the aforementioned offense via an electronic communication device. Burton was issued a criminal citation and released to answer to the charges at Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on the date and time seen below.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 / 08:30 hours       

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

Royalton Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of electronic communications

