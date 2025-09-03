N-Zone Announces a $200,000 Real World Treasure Hunt & the Release Date of Chickenhare and the Treasure of Spiking-Beard

Chickenhare_Release_date Treasure Chickenhare_TTOSB_Screenshot_1 Chickenhare_TTOSB_Screenshot_2

The action-adventure video game will bring players of all ages together October 14 2025

LIèGE, BELGIUM, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- N-Zone is thrilled to announce the official release date for its highly anticipated action-adventure game, Chickenhare and the Treasure of Spiking-Beard. The game is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S on October 14, 2025.Chickenhare and the Treasure of Spiking-Beard is an enchanting action-adventure game that follows the extraordinary journey of three unlikely heroes. Chickenhare, Meg and Abe will have to make good use of their unique talents to progress through the game, solving puzzles, platform-hopping with accuracy and kicking enemies around! Chickenhare and the Treasure of Spiking-Beard promises to bring to the fore front the most universal values of collaboration & friendship, ensuring an accessible and fun experience for all ages and an exciting extra layer of a real-life treasure hunt.Treasure hunting lies at the heart of the game. N-Zone has prepared a grand surprise for all adventurers and treasure seekers: from the very beginning of development, the studio integrated a real-world treasure hunt into the game experience! By following clues hidden both in-game and on the official game’s website, players will have the chance to take part in a real-life treasure hunt. The ultimate prize for the successful treasure seeker is a golden feather adorned with gems, comparable to the one featured in the game, and a genuine gold ingot. The value of these two items combined is estimated to be approximately $200,000.Watch the video detailing the treasure: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=daIV3VMMW8g Starting today, pre-orders are officially open for PlayStation 5, and very soon on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S. Secure your digital copy to embark on this memorable adventure and get a head start on the quest for a legendary treasure.Official website: https://chickenhare.game/ Download the game assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LRJhixCCOkioh3HJc3z3Abv59DYgVQYr?usp=sharing About N-ZoneN-Zone is an independent game studio based in Liège, Belgium, on a mission to craft unforgettable, player-first adventures bursting with creativity, story, and fun. Powered by a team of 30 passionate creators, N-Zone brings bold, original games to life that truly connect with players. But the magic doesn’t stop there—beyond the screen, the studio also crafts interactive digital experiences, clever board games, and even epic, real-world treasure hunts as the world leader in this field. Whether virtual or physical, N-Zone is all about pushing boundaries and sparking joy through innovation.About ChickenhareChickenhare is a wildly original adventure-comedy franchise that hatched from the imaginative mind of comic book creator Chris Grine. First introduced in a series of graphic novels blending quirky humor, heartfelt storytelling, and fantastical worlds, Chickenhare quickly gained a devoted fan base with its one-of-a-kind hero—a half-chicken, half-hare with a whole lot of heart.The leap from page to screen came with Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, a CGI-animated feature film produced by nWave Studios. The film brought the beloved character and his world to life in a bold, family-friendly adventure full of action, charm, and visual flair. Its success extended the franchise’s reach, inspiring a new wave of fans and a video game adaptation that lets players jump into Chickenhare’s shoes for their own daring quests. The next movie, Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog, is set to hit theaters in Europe and the rest of the World starting in October 2025, promising even bigger adventures, familiar faces, and a galaxy of new surprises.With a growing universe of stories and fans, Chickenhare continues to celebrate bravery, friendship, and being unapologetically different—whether on the page, the screen, or in the game

