Armstrong declares disaster for severe storms Aug. 7-8 that caused extensive damage to utility infrastructure

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today declared a statewide disaster and activated the State Emergency Operations Plan to aid recovery from severe storms Aug. 7-8 that caused extensive damage to electrical infrastructure, homes, businesses and agriculture.

The storms produced tornadoes, large hail and destructive winds of 70 to 100 mph, resulting in widespread tree damage, severe structural impacts and power outages to more than 16,000 residents across south central and eastern North Dakota.

The governor’s disaster declaration, issued via executive order, paves the way to request a presidential major disaster declaration that, if granted, would make federal resources available to assist in recovery efforts and reduce the financial burden on taxpayers and utility customers.

“While local jurisdictions were able to handle the initial response, the recovery from these storms has exceeded local and state capacity, with electric cooperatives especially hit hard,” Armstrong said, noting electrical infrastructure damage alone is estimated at nearly $6 million.

Today’s disaster declaration comes on the heels of a separate statewide disaster declaration for severe storms June 20-21 that spawned more than 20 tornadoes, resulting in four storm-related deaths and causing more than $11 million in damage to public infrastructure as well as significant damage to utilities, grain bins, homes and other private property. A presidential major disaster declaration requested by Armstrong for that incident is still pending.