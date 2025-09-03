DPA is celebrating the beginning of the Hollywood Awards ‘season in a garden party 'DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite 2025'

Nathalie Dubois-Sissoko and DPA are back with their fabulous DPA Talent Lounge In honor of the Emmy Awards at The Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DPA is hosting its famous Pre-Awards luxury gifting lounge at hidden Luxe Sunset Boulevard hotel, in five suites and a secluded garden and will be offering guests amazing new products, fabulous trips and unique experiences.One of the “coup de Coeur of DPA”, found in Tahiti, one-of-a-kind jewelry Miliani Creations will bring Tahitian pearls pieces to be gifted to selected guests. Gem & I Crystals, curated crystal decor for the design-obsessed, will present a variety of items for the house, and also few pieces of jewelry.New in the DPA suites, “the Martinique corner” hosted by the Madinina Project will present unique products made in the French Caribbean island of Martinique: Kadalys will offer clean skincare banana based- products. Niyah fashion designs will present 100% handmade unique clutches. Chocolaterie Freres Lauzea will Invite the DPA guests on a journey into the land of cocoa. Three rum companies will share the spotlight in the DPA gift suite: Rhum Clément ,Rhum Braud & Quennesson and Rhum J.M .Staying in the spirits section, Coit Spirit will create amazing cocktails with their three different award winning tea gins. Above Board Liqueurs will be featured as a standalone brand redefining the cocktail experienceThe DPA events are always rich in innovative beauty or wellness products: We are excited to announce that in this year’s DPA pre awards ‘lounge in honor of the Emmys, Glo by Me will be performing facials powered by medical-grade Glo By Me skincare products and the transformative Glo2facial treatments and will also gift a “red carpet essentials kit” featuring some of its most exclusive products to the most elite guests. Siyah Organics universe was born in Senegal (West Africa) in 2020 and is a brand of 100% natural and organic products. Dr. Alejandro Junger is a cardiologist, New York Times best-selling author, and founder of The Clean Program. Recognized as “The Father of Detox,” Dr. Junger's programs have been embraced globally in the health and wellness space. He will be on-site to dialog with the guests about wellness, and gift some of his books, or supplements.The highlight of the DPA event will be the presence of Agua Caliente Casinos, promoting its extraordinary world which includes three premier properties. Owned and operated by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Agua Caliente Casinos has locations in Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City, CA. For its sixth consecutive year, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage received two Forbes Four-Star ratings for The Steakhouse and hotel in Rancho Mirage—making it the only hotel in Greater Palm Springs to achieve such status—and Sunstone Spa earned the Forbes Five-Star Award for the fifth consecutive year. The Spa at Séc-he, located in downtown Palm Spring, won #1 Spa by Spas of America, for the second year in a row among many prestigious awards.The DPA guest will leave with a voucher for 2 Nights Hotel Stay, a $250 Steakhouse Credit and a Spa at Séc-He Day Pass (Value $175).DPA will also offer two amazing trips for favorite travelers: Selected nominees could leave with a stay at Ayada Maldives, or a stay at Relais and Chateaux’s le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, just five minutes from Bora BoraHomeboy Industries is one of the largest gang rehab and reentry program in the world. Nathalie Dubois was blown away by this charitable organization andinvited them to be in the DPA gift suite. They will serve a light catering, prepared by Homegirl café, and will be on site to present their different programs. Companies also present in the suite this year are: Oshri Hakak, Nova Scotian Cookie company, La Nena Cantina,Kim Alexander ,Perduret,Craft,popcorn, Babe Beverages, The OP games, Emes Baked Goods, Chipz Happen, Hidden Foods, Waterloo, Sloan Seasonings, The Vermont Marshmallow Company, Caliwater, Mantra Mask, Nova Scotia Nautique, Naked Sundays, Taylor Swift’s favorite Fazit, Hands 4 Hope LA ,Jessica Nails and Maureen Anne Meehan, author of the “60 dates in six months “novel .The gift lounge will be opened to guests September 12th and 13th, 2025 from 10am to 6pm.The LUXE HOTEL SUNSET BOULEVARD is located at 11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049The lounge is expected to welcome many A-listers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.