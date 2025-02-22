DPA'S PRE-CÉSAR GIFT SUITE, 'L'ESPACE GLAMOUR CHIC', IS BACK FOR THE NINETEENTH YEAR, DURING PARIS FASHION WEEK

champagne de Nuisement is an official sponsor of the event

Nathalie Dubois returns to Paris with her famous "Gifting Lounge-Espace Glamour chic", this year exceptionally the week after the César, on March 5 and 6, 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For its nineteenth edition, Nathalie Dubois has chosen to change her gift suite concept for César nominees, and to set up during Paris Fashion Week at the Hôtel Les Bains Paris , built ten years ago on the site of the iconic club Les Bains Douches. She will welcome her guests, César nominees and winners, but also César winners and Fashion Week participants, in a magnificent suite, "le Salon secret". The 2025 partners are: Demarquet, Krama Héritage, Taha’a by Pearl Resorts, Champagne Domaine de Nuisement, Lothantique, Biosalines, Voyages Imaginaires Parfums stp, Watts, Les Bains Guerbois, Naturelle with love, Sezame, Maison Manival, Ancrée, Sal Y Limon and Piece&Love.In the past years, many stars have frequented the chic Glamour Spaces. Among them: Isabelle Adjani, Dominique Blanc, Emmanuelle Devos, Elie Semoun, Marina Foïs, Josiane Balasko, Marina Hands, François Cluzet, Annie Girardot, Virginie Ledoyen, Kad Merad, Jean Claude Van Damme, Cécile de France, Claude Brasseur, Julie Depardieu, Ludivine Sagnier, Benoît Poelvoorde, Clovis Cornillac, Sara Forestier, Jérémie Renier, Samuel le Bihan, Alain Chabat, Jacques Weber, Karin Viard, Francois-Xavier Demaison, Adriana Karembeu, Petra Nencova, Eva Herzigova, Patrick Poivre d’Arvor, Isabelle Huppert, Emmanuelle Beart, Gérard Darmon, Omar Sy and even Sharon Stone.About Nathalie Dubois and DPA : Nathalie Dubois is a pioneer in the world of product placement and a veteran in the production of star-studded events President of the DPA company, she has successfully proven her innovation in the field of “gift suites” for celebrities. A French woman living in Los Angeles for over 38 years, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she chooses for her unique gift suites. DPA has also worked with companies such as AMC, Warner Brothers TV or Dick Clark productions to produce official gift suites for events such as the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, or the Hollywood Film Awards, and the firm run luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but can also be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice, or Toronto .DPA celebrated in 2023 its 20th year anniversary, and in 2025 will celebrate the 20th year a of the DPA gift suites worldwide. You can find details on DPA at www.dpagroup.org About Les Bains Paris: 140 years of legacy and 10 years as a five-star hotel from 1885 to nowadays. Les Bains Paris, originally opened in 1885 as the prestigious Les Bains Guerbois spa, has evolved through rich and iconic chapters. In 1978, it became Les Bains-Douches, a legendary nightclub and a celebrity hotspot, often compared to the famous Studio 54 in New York. Since 2015, it has redefined itself as a luxury 5-star entertainment hotel, blending exceptional hospitality with a dynamic mix of experiences. In 2025, Les Bains Paris is proud to celebrate both its 140th anniversary and 10 years as a premier luxury hotel.This event is independent and is not officially linked to the César ceremony, Canal Plus, or Paris Fashion Week.French press contact DPA Tel: 06 78 08 38 87 (from 3-3-2025) nathab@mac.comUS contact: +13108047249Les Bains Paris.7 rue du Bourg-l’Abbé. 75003 Paris. From 10am to 6pm, March 5th and 6th, 2025.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON DPA AND PREVIOUS SUITES: - https://www.facebook.com/pages/DPA-GROUP/119464271419872

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.