DPA is back with its Hollywood awards gift suite honoring the 2025 Oscar nominees at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nathalie Dubois and DPA are back the week of the Oscars, with “The DPA Diamond Lounge 2025 honoring the Oscars” featuring unique and amazing international brands in five suites in a garden setting of the Luxe Sunset Boulevard hotel.The event will feature a total of 32 worldwide brands, with products to be gifted to guests attending the spectacular event: DPA started its operations with Japan close to two decennies ago and opened an office in Tokyo with Japanese partners in 2017. This year, DPA will create a small Japanese lounge with Soubou: Six Japanese artisans will introduce to the DPA guests and the US market their products: From clothing to blankets and carpets and towels, from Ikebana (art of flowers) to tatami and matcha tea utensils and traditional Japanese paper(washi), Kitama Wool Weaving, Cucuri (ArimatsuShibori), TakaokayaTsunekawaTatamiten, Maruta Shoten, Pele Malie Flowers, and Kashiwaya Co., Ltd will present centuries old traditional technics to the DPA guests.Staying in Asia, Besselco will showcase three Korean beauty brands with innovative products: Centeliann 24, W. Dressroom and Madeca Derma will gift facial masks, serum, creams, perfumes... More beauty products will also be provided by the Australian (Goop’s find) Ere Perez, American SkinMedica, Blown LA, House of Laser, Body Sauce collection (the new skincare brand created by US actor Terrence Terrell) and stars’ favorite Naturelle with love (natural skincare and oral care products made from Bulgarian rose).High luxury and red carpet brands will also be well represented: Tess Mann Atelier will be back in the DPA lounge with exquisite and unique gowns, Swiss Demarquet will introduce the newest of its beautiful clutches, “the envelope”, and Sal Y Limon will gift once again its good luck bracelets. Yacht Club Access, a luxury swim and resort brand, will introduce its exclusive Yoga/Fitness wear collaboration with Metric Mat marking an exciting expansion into the athleisure space.Some of DPA’s favorites will be Kokom Scrunchies: Mya Beaudry, a youth from Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, from the Algonquin Nation (First Nation), will showcase her latest collection and the core collection made from Kokom Scarves, and will continue her mission to inspire other youth. The other talk of the suite will certainly be Monkey Snax with its freeze dried ice cream, a revolutionary concept!DPA keeps giving back to some LA fire victims, and for this event donated a space in the gift suite, to support “This Girl Walks Into a Bar”. This cocktails mixers brand is owned by two sisters, one of whom lost her home, and all their bartending business supplies in the Palisades fire. The Palisades brand will create three cocktails for the DPA event: "Hollywood Stars", "The Red Carpet" and "LA Strong"The remaining Brands represented in the suite or gift bags are: Beach Sandy, Black Château Enterprises, authors Mick Heyman, Corey Poirier and Oshri, medium Kim Alexander, pet communicator Connect with Keao, Perduret, Bonilla A La Vista (most expensive chips in the world), Chipz Happen, Slow North, and Hidden Foods (back with their pasta and waffles bar). Selected nominees will get also to visit Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia.Finally, DPA will promote Isha Foundation, the foundation created by yogi and visionary founder Sadhguru, behind the global movement for a conscious planet #savesoil.The DPA event runs February 28th and March 1st from 10am to 6pm, at Luxe Sunset boulevard hotel. 11461 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles.About Nathalie Dubois and DPA: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. DPA run luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice, or Toronto. DPA celebrated in 2023 its 20th year anniversary, and in 2025 will celebrate the 20th year a of the DPA gift suites worldwide. You can find details on*This event is not affiliated or official with the OSCARSAwards, Hulu or ABC

