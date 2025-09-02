Public Input Meeting – Transportation Connection: 2025-2050 in Dickinson

About the Project

The public input meeting is to share information and gather input from the public regarding the state’s long-range transportation plan, Transportation Connection.

NDDOT is updating the state's long-range transportation plan. Transportation Connection: 2025-2050 is the State of North Dakota’s long-range plan for the future of transportation within the state.

The plan covers a variety of modes: highway, freight and passenger rail, air service, and bicyclists and pedestrians. This federally required plan provides NDDOT the opportunity to gather public and stakeholder insights and help develop strategic direction for making decisions and improvements over the next 25 years.

Meeting Information

In-person Option:

When: Thursday, September 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. MT.

Where: West River Community Center, 2004 Fairway Street, Dickinson, ND

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email dotplanning@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24421” in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “Public Input Meeting - PCN 12345” in the letter heading.

All comments must be postmarked or emailed by October 13, 2025.

Contact

Stewart Milakovic

North Dakota Department of Transportation

608 East Boulevard Avenue

Bismarck, North Dakota 58505

dotplanning@nd.gov

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.