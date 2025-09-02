Samaritan Daytop Village Celebrates 65 Years of Service

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels Samaritan Daytop Foundation Gala September 30, 2025 Samaritan Daytop Foundation Honorees

Annual Gala Honors Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Wallace Leinheardt, Esq., With Al Roker Jr. and Errol Louis Joining the Evening’s Program

This gala is not just a celebration of our history—it is a call to action for the future.” — Mitchell Netburn, President & CEO, Samaritan Daytop Village

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 65 years, Samaritan Daytop Village has stood on the frontlines of New York’s greatest challenges—substance use, homelessness, mental health, and barriers to reentry. On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Samaritan Daytop Foundation will mark this milestone anniversary with a Gala at Tribeca 360°, reflecting on a legacy of compassion while recommitting to the urgent needs of today.This year’s celebration will honor two extraordinary individuals whose lives and work embody Samaritan’s mission: Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, hip-hop pioneer and tireless advocate for foster youth and mental health, and Wallace Leinheardt, Esq., a founding board member and legal architect who has guided Samaritan’s growth for over six decades.Honoring Champions of ChangeFew artists have transformed culture as profoundly as Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. Beyond breaking musical barriers with Run-DMC, McDaniels has used his voice to champion causes for children in foster care, those struggling with addiction, and anyone wrestling with mental health challenges. His advocacy mirrors the work of Samaritan Daytop Village: to meet people where they are and remind them of their inherent worth.At the same time, Wallace “Wally” Leinheardt, Esq. represents a different but equally vital legacy, and steadfast leadership. From shaping Samaritan’s early legal foundation in the 1960s, to offering decades of pro bono counsel, his guidance has ensured stability for an organization that countless New Yorkers rely upon. His dedication reflects the power of consistency, vision, and compassion in public service.Voices That MatterThe evening will be anchored by Al Roker, Jr., returning as Honorary Gala Chair. Beloved by millions for his warmth and authenticity on NBC’s TODAY Show, Roker’s presence underscores the spirit of generosity and visibility that Samaritan champions.Adding to the night’s resonance, Errol Louis, acclaimed political anchor of NY1, will lend his voice to highlight the importance of addressing addiction, housing, and mental health, not as isolated issues, but as central to the wellbeing of New Yorkers. Together, their participation ensures that the message of the evening extends beyond the ballroom and into the public space.A Night That Changes LivesAs guests gather for cocktails at 6:30 PM, followed by dinner and tributes, the Manhattan skyline will serve as a reminder of what’s at stake: the lives, families, and communities lifted when people are given a second chance.“Samaritan Daytop Village began as a bold idea rooted in the belief that everyone deserves dignity and opportunity. Sixty-five years later, that belief is more urgent than ever,” said Mitchell Netburn, President and CEO of Samaritan Daytop Village. “This gala is not just a celebration of our history—it is a call to action for the future.”The Nancy and Edwin Marks Family Foundation, and SterlingRisk Insurance, are leading the way as Gala Champions, affirming the deep corporate and philanthropic support for Samaritan’s mission.A Legacy of Service, A Future of HopeSince 1960, Samaritan Daytop Village has provided life-saving treatment, housing, and services to New Yorkers navigating addiction, health and mental health issues, homelessness, trauma, and poverty. With over 80 programs across all five boroughs of New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley, the organization now serves more than 43,000 people annually, offering not only support, but dignity and opportunity.For tickets visit https://samaritandaytopfdn.givecloud.co/our-gala-2025 . For media and sponsorship inquires contact Roseann Evans at roseann.evans@samaritanvillage.org or via phone at (718) 206-2000 ext. 1285.ABOUT SAMARITAN DAYTOP FOUNDATIONSamaritan Daytop Foundation exists to raise critical funds for the operations and innovation of Samaritan Daytop Village and Health. Through its signature annual gala and year-round advocacy, the Foundation amplifies the voices of recovery, resilience, and renewal in New York.Contact:Roseann EvansDevelopment DirectorSamaritan Daytop VillagePhone: (718) 206-2000 ext. 1285Email: roseann.evans@samaritanvillage.org

