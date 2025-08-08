Samaritan Daytop Foundation’s Annual Gala Celebrating 65 Years of Samaritan Daytop Village

Samaritan Daytop Foundation Gala September 30, 2025 Samaritan Daytop Foundation Honorees Samaritan Daytop Foundation Honorees Announced

“This year’s theme, ‘Stronger With You’, is a recognition that our strength comes not just from within, but from the thousands of individuals—clients, staff, partners, and supporters.” — Mitchell Netburn, President & CEO, Samaritan Daytop Village

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Samaritan Daytop Foundation will host its Annual Gala at Tribeca 360, a heartfelt tribute to 65 years of transforming the lives of New Yorkers through the work of Samaritan Daytop Village. The celebration begins with a reception at 6:30 PM, followed by dinner at 7:30 PM.This milestone event will also honor the agency’s legacy of compassion, service, and housing throughout New York City’s five boroughs, Long Island, and the lower Hudson Valley. From individuals overcoming addiction, to families rebuilding their lives and veterans finding renewed purpose, Samaritan Daytop Village has remained a pillar of strength for the most vulnerable communities.This year’s honorees include two individuals who have helped shape the organization’s mission—one through culture and advocacy, and the other through decades of governance and leadership:• Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, a founding member of the legendary hip-hop group RUN DMC is also a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement recipient, author, and philanthropist. McDaniels has been a vocal champion for youth in foster care, mental health, and addiction recovery, issues that align closely with the organization’s mission.• Wallace Leinheardt, Esq., a longtime member of the Samaritan Daytop Village Board of Directors, will be honored for his unwavering support of the organization since its formative years. His legal and strategic guidance has played a pivotal role in shaping its growth and stability.NBC’s Al Roker, Jr., beloved Weather and Feature Anchor for the TODAY Show, returns as Honorary Gala Chair, lending his visibility and warmth to the celebration.Since 1960, Samaritan Daytop Village has provided life-saving treatment, housing, and health services to New Yorkers navigating addiction, trauma, and poverty. With over 60 locations across the state, the organization now serves more than 43,000 people annually, offering not only support but dignity and opportunity.“Samaritan Daytop Village began as a bold idea rooted in the belief that everyone deserves a second chance—and today, that mission is more urgent than ever,” said Mitchell Netburn, President and CEO of Samaritan Daytop Village. “This year’s theme, ‘Stronger With You’, is a recognition that our strength comes not just from within, but from the thousands of individuals—clients, staff, partners, and supporters—who have stood with us every step of the way.”Among the sponsors supporting the Samaritan Daytop Foundation’s 2025 Gala are several longstanding philanthropic and corporate entities. The Nancy and Edwin Marks Family Foundation and SterlingRisk Insurance are recognized as Gala Champions for their lead support. Their backing underscores the broad institutional support for Samaritan Daytop Village’s 65th anniversary, along with countless other individual donors and organizations across New York and beyond.“At SterlingRisk, we are deeply honored to support Samaritan Daytop Village and its unwavering commitment to uplifting New Yorkers facing adversity. For more than six decades, the organization has been a beacon of hope, providing vital health and human services to tens of thousands each year,” stated CEO, David Sterling of SterlingRisk Insurance. “Their belief that ‘Good resides in each of our clients’ resonates with our own values and inspires us to be active partners in building stronger, healthier communities. We proudly stand alongside Samaritan Daytop Village, its dedicated staff, and all those they serve, as together we help New Yorkers realize their fullest potential.”The gala is expected to draw civic leaders, health professionals, media figures, and philanthropic supporters. Funds raised will benefit the ongoing work of Samaritan Daytop Village and Health, which aims to meet clients where they are, both physically and emotionally, with coordinated care.Be part of an unforgettable evening honoring lives transformed, and futures rebuilt by this cherished New York institution. For tickets and sponsorship info, visit our Gala website at: https://samaritandaytopfdn.givecloud.co/our-gala-2025 . For media and sponsorship inquires contact Roseann Evans at roseann.evans@samaritanvillage.org or via phone at (718) 206-2000 ext. 1285.ABOUT SAMARITAN DAYTOP FOUNDATIONSamaritan Daytop Foundation exists to raise critical funds for the innovative programs of Samaritan Daytop Village and Health. Through its signature annual gala and year-round advocacy, the Foundation amplifies the voices of recovery, resilience, and renewal in New York.Contact:Roseann EvansDevelopment DirectorSamaritan Daytop VillagePhone: (718) 206-2000 ext. 1285Email: roseann.evans@samaritanvillage.org

