A Night of Impact: Celebrating 65 Years of Service

Samaritan Daytop Foundation honors Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Wallace Leinheardt and the enduring mission of Samaritan Daytop Village

The Samaritan Daytop Foundation is salvation for a population so that they can have a transformation regardless of their situation.” — Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Honoree

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the evening of Tuesday, September 30th, the Manhattan skyline shimmered beyond the windows of Tribeca 360°, where hundreds of guests convened to mark 65 years of Samaritan Daytop Village’s mission: transforming the lives of New Yorkers confronting addiction, homelessness , and mental health challenges. Hosted by the Samaritan Daytop Foundation, the gala was both a celebration of a storied past and a call to continued action.Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/4Tt8s9VsEy5oXwmx5 The gala brought together a striking mix of cultural icons, community leaders, and philanthropists. Among them, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, legendary Run-DMC frontman, received a standing ovation as he reflected on his decades-long advocacy for foster youth and mental health. “Every life we touch matters,” he said, pausing to acknowledge the staff and volunteers whose work often goes unseen. Across the room, smiles and nods spread as attendees recognized the profound ripple effect of DMC’s voice and actions.Wallace “Wally” Leinheardt, Esq., whose legal guidance has underpinned the organization since its founding, was lauded not just for his decades of service, but for the wisdom and steadiness that have helped shape Samaritan Daytop Village into the institution it is today. Guests shared stories of how his counsel had safeguarded programs, enabled expansion, and provided New Yorkers with stability and hope during their darkest moments.The evening’s energy was both celebratory and contemplative. Guests mingled over cocktails, recounting personal experiences with Samaritan’s programs, before moving into a dinner program punctuated by speeches and tributes. In attendance were community leaders, influential figures and donors who were encouraged to consider the power of advocacy and visibility in social change. Errol Louis, NY1 political anchor, offered reflections on the intertwined crises of housing, addiction, and mental health in the city, reminding attendees that their generosity and attention were essential to meaningful impact.The gala raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, each pledge reinforcing the essential work that goes into changing lives. These funds will support treatment programs, housing initiatives, counseling services, and vocational training, offering not only immediate relief, but also long-term pathways toward recovery and self-sufficiency.After a moving tribute, guests were enthralled by Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, whose humility and gratitude radiated alongside the weight of his legendary career. Overcome by the honor, he reflected on his journey from Hamilton Heights and Hollis to Harlem and Hollywood, acknowledging the experiences that shaped him. With characteristic candor and lyrical boldness, he captured the room’s attention and offered a heartfelt call to action, declaring, “The Samaritan Daytop Foundation is salvation for a population so that they can have a transformation regardless of their situation.” His words resonated not only as a testament to his own life but as a stirring affirmation of the Foundation’s enduring impact and mission.Wallace “Wally” Leinheardt, Esq., was also honored his unwavering dedication to Samaritan Daytop Village for over the past six decades. He reflected on the privilege of witnessing the organization’s growth firsthand, noting, “To see lives transformed and communities strengthened over the years has been the most profound reward of my service. Every step we’ve taken together has been rooted in the belief that every person deserves dignity and the chance to thrive.” Echoing this sentiment, Mitchell Netburn, President and CEO, emphasized the ongoing mission, stating, “Our work is far from complete. Each day, our staff and partners confront complex challenges, yet the resilience of the people we serve reminds us why innovation, compassion, and relentless commitment are essential. Tonight’s celebration honors not just our history, but the promise of what we can achieve together.”Beyond the numbers and speeches, the night was filled with moments that reflected the heart of Samaritan Daytop’s mission. A young program participant shared a quiet handshake with DMC, a gesture that left several guests visibly moved. Volunteers watched their colleagues recognized for years of dedication, a reminder that each milestone is built on countless acts of care and commitment.The evening also underscored the power of partnership. Philanthropic leaders, including The Nancy and Edwin Marks Family Foundation and SterlingRisk Insurance, were celebrated as Gala Champions- their contributions demonstrating that systemic change requires both vision and resources.ABOUT SAMARITAN DAYTOP FOUNDATIONSamaritan Daytop Foundation exists to raise critical funds for the operations and innovative programs of Samaritan Daytop Village and Health. Through its signature annual gala and year-round advocacy, the Foundation amplifies the voices of recovery, resilience, and renewal in New York.

