Emergency Response Experts Marks Milestone Anniversary as Southern California’s Premier Health & Safety Company

Based in Hollywood, CA, Emergency Response Experts is a female-owned Health & Safety company serving Southern California’s entertainment and financial sectors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emergency Response Experts (ERE), Southern California’s leading Health & Safety Company servicing the entertainment and financial sectors, is proud to celebrate over five years of dedicated service to the community. Founded in 2020 as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ERE was established to safely reopen Hollywood and get the industry back to work—with the health and safety of cast, crew, and staff as the top priority.A subsidiary of Endless Road Entertainment, Emergency Response Experts was founded by Mikey Koffman, a Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Technician since 2004. With over two decades of experience and a deep commitment to public safety, Koffman has led ERE as a female-owned and operated company with a powerful mission: to bring life-saving skills and preparedness to individuals, productions, and corporations across Southern California.Today, ERE is proud to offer a wide range of services grounded in its four core pillars:1. On-Site Medical Staff – Including Nationally Certified Set Medics for film and television productions, TEMS Medics for Executive Protection teams, and licensed NREMTs for events of all sizes.2. Training & Certifications – CPR, BLS, Red Cross Certified Instruction offered in person at our Hollywood facility or at client locations for individuals and groups.3. Emergency Planning – Custom-tailored strategies and preparedness plans to ensure safety and compliance on set, in offices, and at live events.4. Executive Protection Support – Medical experts embedded with high-level security details for VIPs and high-net-worth individuals.ERE also offers CPR supplies, AEDs, and First Aid Kits for purchase directly from its website, ensuring that clients are always equipped with the tools they need to respond in an emergency.With a team of Red Cross Certified instructors and experienced EMTs, ERE has become the trusted partner for studios, agencies, production companies, and corporate teams looking to prioritize safety without compromising creativity or workflow.“We built Emergency Response Experts out of necessity—Hollywood couldn’t wait to come back, but it had to come back safely,” said founder Mikey Koffman. “Now we’re expanding that same energy and expertise into corporate, financial, and executive spaces across the region.”For media inquiries, service bookings, or training registration, please contact:📧 Rescue@EmergencyResponseExperts.com📞 323-578-8601📲 Follow us on Instagram: @EmergencyResponseExpertsAbout Emergency Response ExpertsFounded in 2020 and based in Hollywood, CA, Emergency Response Experts is a female-owned Health & Safety company serving Southern California’s entertainment and financial sectors. A subsidiary of Endless Road Entertainment, ERE is committed to delivering high-level medical support, safety training, and emergency preparedness to productions, corporations, and individuals alike.

