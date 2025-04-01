'The Queen's Jewels' hit's the shores on April 8th and All are Invited to experience the treasure filled adventure

Carson Rowland, Katherine Macnamara, Michael Evans Behling Marlon Acquino, Natalie Martinez, George Akram

Writer/Director Joshua Friedman and Executive Producer Linda Duncombe are set to make their theatrical debut with, "The Queen's Jewels" Movie

"This adventure, inspired by a true story from the treasure coast, is the movie you have been waiting to take your entire family too! I hope you love it as much as I do!” — Joshua Friedman, Writer/Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endless Road Entertainment proudly announces the exclusive industry screening of the highly anticipated film "The Queen's Jewels" on April 8, 2025, at the Motion Picture & Television Fund Campus, (MPTF is a non-profit organization that provides support and resources for entertainment industry members and their families), in Woodland Hills, California. This special event will bring together the stars and industry professionals for an unforgettable evening of glamour and entertainment.The industry screening promises to be an unforgettable event, featuring a red carpet step-and-repeat where guests can mingle with the film’s exceptional main cast. In attendance will be a star-studded lineup, including Carson Rowland from "Sweet Magnolias", Katherine Macnamara of "Shadowhunters", Michael Evans Behling of "All American", Natalie Martinez from "Bad Monkey", Mike Vogel of "The Help", George Akram from "Broadway’s West Side Story", Marlon Aquino from "Big Brats", and Tom Everett Scott, known for his role in "Because I Said So". This is a unique opportunity for media to connect with some of Hollywood's brightest talents.Guests will be treated to live music featured in the movie from the band, “Blimes and Bando”, an open bar, and a selection of gourmet hors d'oeuvres, ensuring an evening of celebration and enjoyment. As an exclusive industry event, "The Queen’s Jewels" promises to be a highlight for film professionals, talent, and creatives from across the entertainment industry.Linda Duncombe, Executive Producer of The Queen's Jewels, and Joshua Friedman, the film's Writer and Director, will host a live Q&A with the cast on stage, prior to the industry screening. This exclusive event offers an exciting opportunity for audiences to gain insight into the creative process behind the film, as well as a deeper understanding of its compelling story and dynamic performances. Both Duncombe and Friedman will share their experiences bringing the film to life, while engaging in a lively discussion with the talented cast.The screening is generously supported by the Motion Picture Television Foundation, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and Beauty Blender, reflecting the film’s support from prominent industry leaders.For more information or to request press credentials to attend or cover the red carpet, please contact:Press Contact:Endless Road EntertainmentEmail: Hello@EndlessRoadInc.comPhone: 323-578-8601

The Queens Jewels Movie Trailer

