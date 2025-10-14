Sinner Company Launches in Los Angeles: A Bold Unisex Fashion Line from Endless Road Entertainment Founder Mikey Koffman

Sinner Company Launch Invite

New lifestyle brand, Sinner Company, celebrates authenticity and rebellion — launching October 18th in Studio City, CA on Founders 50th Birthday

Sinner Company is based on the principle of living life unapologetically and being your authentic self. If anyone has ever told you that you’re going to hell, then Sinner Company is for you!” — Mikey Koffman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainment executive and entrepreneur Mikey Koffman, proudly announces the launch of Sinner Company , a new unisex clothing line founded in 2025 as a 50th birthday gift to herself. The launch also commemorates the 20-year anniversary of Koffman’s flagship company, Endless Road Entertainment, Inc., founded on her birthday in 2005.Rooted in authenticity, rebellion, and unapologetic self-expression, Sinner Company is more than a fashion label—it’s a movement that embraces individuality and fearlessness.“Sinner Company is based on the principle of living life unapologetically and being your authentic self,” said Mikey Koffman, founder of Sinner Company and Endless Road Entertainment. “If anyone has ever told you that you’re going to hell, then Sinner Company is for you!”Based in Los Angeles, California, the debut collection features t-shirts, hats, and sweatsuits—each piece designed to fuse comfort, confidence, and identity. The official campaign, captured by Twin Moons Entertainment, was shot in Venice, California, Koffman’s hometown and the birthplace of her creative journey.The Sinner Company concept first emerged 25 years ago as Sinner Clothing, a part of Koffman’s custom motorcycle shop, Sin Cycles. Today, the brand returns stronger than ever, reimagined for a new generation that lives loudly, proudly, and without apology.The official launch event will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Gisele Tune Clothing in Studio City, CA. Guests will enjoy lite bites and cocktails from On The 6, with DJ Richie Rich spinning live throughout the event.About Sinner CompanyFounded in 2025 by industry veteran Mikey Koffman, Sinner Company is a Los Angeles-based unisex clothing line built on the ethos of living boldly and unapologetically. Designed for those who challenge convention and embrace their truth, Sinner Company offers elevated streetwear essentials including t-shirts, hats, and sweatsuits.For more information, visit www.SinnerCompany.com or follow @SinnerCompanyInc on Instagram.Media Contact:Sinner Company PR Team📧 Sin@SinnerCompany.com📱 Instagram: @SinnerCompanyInc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.