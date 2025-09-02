LABRFF 2025 Will Open With Documentary 'Yanuni', directed by Richard Ladkani and produced by Leonardo Di Caprio

"Yanuni", by Richard Ladkani and Leonardo Di Caprio, opens LABRFF 2025 | Photo Art: Evelyn Lynam Ruiz "Manas', by Mariana Brennand, closes LABRFF 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival (LABRFF) proudly announces the official line-up for its 18th edition, set to take place October 13–16, 2025 at the historic Culver Theater in Culver City, California.The festival will open on October 13 with the acclaimed documentary “Yanuni”, directed by Richard Ladkani and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio — a compelling work that explores urgent environmental and cultural issues. The film takes audiences deep into the Amazon, capturing both the breathtaking beauty and the alarming threats faced by Indigenous communities and fragile ecosystems. With powerful storytelling and striking cinematography, Yanuni not only raises awareness of the environmental crisis but also highlights the resilience and voices of those fighting to protect their land. It is both a call to action and a moving tribute to the importance of preserving our planet for future generations.Indigenous chief Juma Xipaia fights to protect tribal lands despite assassination attempts. Her struggle intensifies after learning she's pregnant, while her husband, Special Forces ranger Hugo Loss, stands by her side.𝗟𝗔𝗕𝗥𝗙𝗙 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗧𝗢 𝗖𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 “𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗦”, 𝗗𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗬 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗔 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗗The closing night, on October 16, will feature the anticipated drama “Manas”, directed by Mariana Brennand, produced by Carolina Benevides, promising an emotional finale to this year’s celebration of Brazilian cinema. Set against the backdrop of northeastern Brazil, the film weaves an intimate story of sisterhood, resilience, and the power of family ties in the face of hardship. With Brennand’s sensitive direction and a strong ensemble cast, Manas explores themes of identity, belonging, and the search for hope amidst social and cultural challenges. Its heartfelt narrative and striking visuals ensure a memorable and moving conclusion to the festival.This year, LABRFF will also present a Special U.S. Release with the feature film “The Bandstand”, directed by André Corrêa. Set in the rural landscape of Guararema, the film follows Tina, a young writer and farmer who dreams of publishing her first book. Between the land she cultivates and the poetry she writes, Tina seeks to heal the scars of abandonment and break free from the cycles of the past. But as she faces the harsh realities of bringing her work to print, she discovers that her greatest struggle reaches far beyond financial obstacles — it lies in confronting personal truths and reclaiming her own voice. With its lyrical narrative and profound emotional depth, The Bandstand marks a powerful and unforgettable debut on the U.S. screen.For the third time, LABRFF is partnering with Linwood Howe Elementary School to bring a special Kids Programming Spotlight, introducing young audiences to Brazilian storytelling and creativity through engaging films like “Hocus Pocus” by Alexandre Klemperer and “Galactic Cat and the Spell of Time” by Rodrigo Zanforlin. This program is sponsored by the Culver Theater. Students from the 4th and 5th grades will be able to attend the festival, experience screenings designed especially for them and participate in an educational and cultural exchange that inspires curiosity, creativity, and a love for cinema.𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 - 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘂𝗽𝘕𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘍𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘍𝘪𝘭𝘮𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯“Manas” directed by Mariana Brennand“Buddies 2” directed by Marcelo Galvão“Mansgrove Son” directed by Eliane Caffé“Same Old West” directed by Erico Rassi“The Closer to the Sun, the Brighter” directed by Regis Faria“Carnival Is Over” directed by Fernando Coimbra“Cyclone” directed by Flávia Castro“Vitória” directed by Andrucha Waddington“You Gotta Have Faith" directed by Tomás Fleck𝘚𝘱𝘰𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘍𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦“The Bandstand” directed by André Corrêa𝘒𝘪𝘥𝘴 𝘚𝘱𝘰𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵“Hocus Pocus” directed by Alexandre Klemperer“Galactic Cat and the Spell of Time” directed by Rodrigo Zanforlin𝘕𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘋𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯“Yanuni” directed by Richard Ladkani“Ritas” directed by Oswaldo Santana“Symphony Survival” Michel Coeli“School Lies” directed by Paulo Henrique Fontenelle“Love and Death in Julio Reny” directed by Fabrício Cantanhede“The Hug” directed by Felipe Bretas“Fisherman's Street, No. 6” directed by Bárbara Paz𝘚𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯“Anastacia” directed by Lilih Curi“Jaz” directed by Liza Gomes“Barbed Wire” directed by Gustavo de Carvalho“Bijupirá” directed by Eduardo Boccaletti“Heaven doesn’t know my name” directed by Carol Aó“Filling Holes” directed by Pally Siqueira“Try Your Luck” directed by Guenia Lemos“Cardo” directed by Allan Riggs, Guilherme Suman“Raposa” directed by Margot Leitão and João Fontenele“Not Dead” directed by Alex Reis“At The Edge of Your Smile” directed by Guilherme Bonini“Linger” directed by Thiago Kistenmacker“Because I’m Different” directed by Luiz Navarro“Trapiche” directed by Tomás Walper Ruas and Thomas Machri“The Carnations” directed by Renan Amaral“Bottleneck” directed by Carlos Segundo and Anna Zêpa“Inside the Deja Vú” directed by João Pedro Oliveira𝘚𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘚𝘱𝘰𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘮“Blossom” directed by Isabelle Drummond“A girl, a River” directed by Renata Marins Alvarez“Brinquedoteca” directed by Márcio Rosário“The Last Train” directed by Bocca Migotto“Sublime” directed by Fábio Casaletti“Ana Sofia” directed by Maya Magri and Beto Besant“Number One Fan” directed by Elder Fraga“Drifting Words” directed by Mai Oshima and Mendes𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘚𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯“We, Brothers” directed by Renata Jones“Warriors” directed by Maiara Walsh“Closing Act” directed by Mariane Resh“Uber Driver” directed by Gerson Sanginitto“The Table” directed by Jay Villas Boas“Aion” directed by Giulio Meliani“Broken” directed by Deborah Liss“Auder” directed by Felipe Marinheiro“Edge of Space” directed by Jean de Meuron“Shift” directed by Lucca VieiraA Celebration of Brazilian Cinema and CultureFor 18 years, LABRFF has been a leading platform for Brazilian filmmakers, offering audiences in Los Angeles a unique window into Brazil’s diverse culture, stories, and talent. The 2025 edition continues this tradition with a strong mix of narrative features, documentaries, shorts, and international collaborations.“This year’s line-up truly reflects the richness and diversity of Brazilian cinema,” said Meire Fernandes, LABRFF’s Executive Director and Founder. “We are especially proud to expand our Kids Programming in partnership with Linwood Howe Elementary, ensuring the next generation experiences the power of storytelling on the big screen.”𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Dates: October 13–16, 2025Venue: Culver Theater, Culver City, CAWebsite: www.labrff.com Tickets: https://labrff.com/tickets

