Birmingham Boys Choir Announces Its 48th Annual Concert Season
A Year of Beauty, Excellence, and Community
Collaborative #1 with Embellishments Handbell Ensemble
- Sun, Sept 7, 2025 - 3:00 PM
- Riverchase United Methodist Church
48th Annual Christmas Concert (Free Admission)
- Sun, Dec 7, 2025 - 3:00 PM
- Samford University Wright Center
- A beloved Birmingham tradition featuring BBC choristers and “Dads & Grads,” presented as a free gift to the community.
12th Annual Taste of Birmingham
- Tue, Feb 24, 2026 - 6:00 PM
- The Club
- The Choir’s signature fundraiser blends culinary competition with live performances by the BBC.
Alumni Collaborative (Venue TBA)
- Sun, Mar 15, 2026 - 3:00 PM
- BBC Concert Choristers reunite with the Alumni Association for an inter‑generational celebration of song; venue announcement forthcoming.
Collaborative #3 featuring James Spann
- Sun, Apr 12, 2026 - 3:00 PM
- Mountain Brook High School
- A high‑energy community favorite that pairs Birmingham’s premier boys’ choir with a household name.
48th Annual Spring Concert (Free Admission)
- Sun, May 17, 2026 - 3:00 PM
- Asbury United Methodist Church
- The season finale, offered free to the public, showcases the year’s musical growth and the angelic boy voice.
Family‑friendly access: All children under 12 receive free admission to collaborative concerts.
Full details and tickets: birminghamboyschoir.org/calendar.
