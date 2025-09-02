Birmingham Boys Choir Announces Its 48th Annual Concert Season

Good times during Taste of Bham! Warm-Ups are Important and Fun

A Year of Beauty, Excellence, and Community

Our boys love to sing, and what they love even more, is having friends who want to sing, too. Singing with the BBC is our family "sport"!” — Gabrielle, Mom of 6 BBC Choristers

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Season Highlights & Key DatesCollaborative #1 with Embellishments Handbell Ensemble- Sun, Sept 7, 2025 - 3:00 PM- Riverchase United Methodist Church48th Annual Christmas Concert (Free Admission)- Sun, Dec 7, 2025 - 3:00 PM- Samford University Wright Center- A beloved Birmingham tradition featuring BBC choristers and “Dads & Grads,” presented as a free gift to the community.12th Annual Taste of Birmingham- Tue, Feb 24, 2026 - 6:00 PM- The Club- The Choir’s signature fundraiser blends culinary competition with live performances by the BBC.Alumni Collaborative (Venue TBA)- Sun, Mar 15, 2026 - 3:00 PM- BBC Concert Choristers reunite with the Alumni Association for an inter‑generational celebration of song; venue announcement forthcoming.Collaborative #3 featuring James Spann- Sun, Apr 12, 2026 - 3:00 PM- Mountain Brook High School- A high‑energy community favorite that pairs Birmingham’s premier boys’ choir with a household name.48th Annual Spring Concert (Free Admission)- Sun, May 17, 2026 - 3:00 PM- Asbury United Methodist Church- The season finale, offered free to the public, showcases the year’s musical growth and the angelic boy voice.Family‑friendly access: All children under 12 receive free admission to collaborative concerts.Full details and tickets: birminghamboyschoir.org/calendar

