Birmingham Boys Choir Celebrates: 50+ Years with 2025 'Founding Cities Tour'

This tour bridges America’s musical past and future. From Williamsburg’s colonial roots to the Basilica’s grandeur, these boys are living and making history.” — Jeff Caulk, Executive Director, Birmingham Boys Choir

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning Birmingham Boys Choir (BBC), renowned for its tradition of excellence in choral music, announces its 2025 Founding Cities Tour, commemorating over 50 years of artistry and community impact. The tour includes collaborations with the Virginia Children’s Chorus (Norfolk, VA) and Philadelphia Boys Choir, blending sacred, classical, and contemporary works at iconic venues.2025 Founding Cities Tour: Complete Itinerary🎵 Williamsburg, VAMay 29, 2025 | 8:00 PMBruton Parish Church201 W Duke of Gloucester St🎵 Norfolk, VA – Featured CollaborationMay 31, 2025 | 7:00 PMTalbot Park Baptist Church6919 Granby St*With Virginia Children’s Chorus🎵 Washington, DC – Sacred Music HighlightJune 3, 2025 | 2:00 PMBasilica of the Immaculate Conception400 Michigan Ave NEMidday concert under the Basilica’s dome🎵 Moorestown, NJ – Premier CollaborationJune 4, 2025 | 7:00 PMFirst Presbyterian Church101 Bridgeboro Rd*With Philadelphia Boys ChoirLandmark performance of two nationally acclaimed ensembles🎵 Birmingham, AL – Homecoming FinaleJune 6, 2025 | 4:00 PMBrock Recital Hall, Samford University880 Montague DrCelebrating our boys as Ambassadors for BirminghamQuotes"This tour is a homecoming in every sense—honoring the cities that shaped America while showcasing Birmingham’s brightest young talents," says Jeff Caulk, Executive Director and Tour Director. "These boys aren’t just singers; they’re ambassadors of joy, discipline, and the power of music to connect communities."Why Cover This Story?- Local Angles: Each stop features partnerships with regional choirs or historic venues.- Visual Appeal: Photo ops at the Basilica, candid rehearsals, and inter-choir camaraderie.- Human Interest: Profiles of Birmingham ambassadors and standout choral musiciansMedia Resources• Press passes: Email jeff@ birminghamboyschoir.org About the Birmingham Boys Choir:Founded in 1973, the BBC has performed across America, Europe, and as far as Japan!. Its mission: to develop musical excellence, leadership, and character in boys ages 8-18. After all, we’re more than music, we’re training for life! Learn more: birminghamboyschoir.org.###

