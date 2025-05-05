Birmingham Boys Choir Celebrates: 50+ Years with 2025 'Founding Cities Tour'
Historic East Coast Tour Honors Legacy, Features Collaborations with Local Choirs
This tour bridges America’s musical past and future. From Williamsburg’s colonial roots to the Basilica’s grandeur, these boys are living history.”WASHINGTON, D.C., MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning Birmingham Boys Choir (BBC), renowned for its tradition of excellence in choral music, announces its 2025 Founding Cities Tour, commemorating over 50 years of artistry and community impact. The tour includes collaborations with the Virginia Children’s Chorus (Norfolk, VA) and Philadelphia Boys Choir, blending sacred, classical, and contemporary works at iconic venues.
— Jeff Caulk, Executive Director
2025 Founding Cities Tour: Complete Itinerary
🎵 Williamsburg, VA
May 29, 2025 | 8:00 PM
Bruton Parish Church
201 W Duke of Gloucester St
🎵 Norfolk, VA – Featured Collaboration
May 31, 2025 | 7:00 PM
Talbot Park Baptist Church
6919 Granby St
*With Virginia Children’s Chorus
Shared program of folk hymns and spirituals
🎵 Washington, DC – Sacred Music Highlight
June 3, 2025 | 2:00 PM
Basilica of the Immaculate Conception
400 Michigan Ave NE
Midday concert under the Basilica’s dome
🎵 Moorestown, NJ – Premier Collaboration
June 4, 2025 | 7:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
101 Bridgeboro Rd
*With Philadelphia Boys Choir
Landmark performance of two nationally acclaimed ensembles
🎵 Birmingham, AL – Homecoming Finale
June 6, 2025 | 4:00 PM
Brock Recital Hall, Samford University
880 Montague Dr
Celebrating our boys as Ambassadors for Birmingham
Why Cover This Story?
- Local Angles: Each stop features partnerships with regional choirs or historic venues.
- Visual Appeal: Photo ops at the Basilica, candid rehearsals, and inter-choir camaraderie.
- Human Interest: Profiles of Birmingham ambassadors and standout choral musicians
Media Resources
• High-res images: https://tinyurl.com/bbchighres
• YouTube Channel: https://tinyurl.com/youtubebhamboyschoir
• Press passes: Email jeff@birminghamboyschoir.org
About the Birmingham Boys Choir:
Founded in 1973, the BBC has performed across America, Europe, and as far as Japan!. Its mission: to develop musical excellence, leadership, and character in boys ages 8-18. After all, we’re more than music, we’re training for life! Learn more: birminghamboyschoir.org.
###
---
Jeff Caulk
Birmingham Boys Choir
+1 205-767-9219
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.