Slovenia and ICRC strengthen cooperation in the field of humanitarian aid with new agreement

SLOVENIA, September 2 - Under the new agreement, Slovenia will provide a minimum contribution of EUR 5 million to the ICRC for the period 2026–2030. Through this support, Slovenia reaffirms its strong commitment to the ICRC’s core mandate – delivering vital humanitarian assistance to those affected by armed conflict and advocating respect for and the effective implementation of international humanitarian law.

This latest MoU builds on the successful cooperation initiated through the first agreement signed in 2023. Over the past three years, Slovenia and the ICRC have deepened their strategic partnership, expanded professional exchanges, especially in light of Slovenia's membership in the UN Security Council, and carried out several joint activities, from field visits to events within the framework of the United Nations.

Between 2023 and 2025, Slovenia provided EUR 2 million in humanitarian support to the ICRC under the initial "pilot" memorandum. This funding was directed toward some of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises – including in Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Yemen, Syria, and Sudan – and supported measures aimed at preventing sexual violence. Slovenia has also provided targeted assistance for ICRC operations in Ukraine and the Middle East, and has actively engaged in promoting respect for international humanitarian law.

One of the key international initiatives supported by Slovenia through the ICRC is the Global Initiative to galvanize political commitment to international humanitarian law. In this context, Slovenia co-chairs the Working Group on the Protection of Civilian Infrastructure, underscoring its dedication to safeguarding civilians in conflict zones.

“Slovenia has been a strong champion of the global IHL initiative from the beginning, and today’s signing of the memorandum of understanding reflects its continued commitment to supporting our work to alleviate suffering in conflicts worldwide,” said ICRC President Mirjana Špoljarić. “In a time of escalating conflict and growing humanitarian needs, it is essential for states to consistently uphold the rules of war and invest in humanitarian efforts that save lives.”

ICRC President Špoljarić also took part at the BSF in a panel discussion titled “A New Vision for Multilateral Action in Times of Crises and Constraints” at the 20th Bled Strategic Forum, held as part of the 3rd Slovenian Humanitarian Forum. The Forum is held under the honorary patronage of the President of the Republic of Slovenia, Dr. Nataša Pirc Musar. In her remarks, President Spoljaric emphasized the critical role of international humanitarian law and the collective responsibility of the international community to uphold and enforce its principles.