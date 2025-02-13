New AI Platform Unlocks Personalized Nutrition Intelligence

IndulgeRx RNS Ecosystem

WOODS CROSS, UT, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndulgeRx Brands Inc. today unveiled its groundbreaking, patent-pending AI platform that revolutionizes food health analysis. This first-of-its-kind system generates Relevant Nutrition Scores (RNS), offering individualized, actionable insights on consumables.The system integrates advanced AI algorithms with scientific methods to assess ingredients, additives, packaging, and preparation techniques. It provides tailored insights for consumers, manufacturers, and healthcare providers from their unique perspectives."Our AI-driven RNS platform represents a significant leap forward in nutritional science," says John L. Hastings III, CEO of IndulgeRx Brands Inc. "We're looking at a full spectrum of how any consumable interacts with an individual's health, proactively or reactively."Key features of the platform include:• Complete Nutrition Intelligence: Analyzes benefits/detriments of foods through RNS• Dynamic Personalization: Conditional dietary recommendations for individual needs• Cross-Industry Optimization: Enhances product development and manufacturing• Regulatory Compliance: Supports dynamic health certification for governing agencies• Integrated Healthcare: Facilitates optimized medical treatment protocols• Real-Time Insights: Active monitoring and instant feedback on nutritional choices• Multi-Dimensional Analysis: Analyzes individual health with precise recommendationsThe platform's accessibility is evident through its AI-enriched applications, delivering actionable content via smart devices, mobile apps, and e-Health platforms. "We've designed our system to seamlessly integrate into people's daily lives and decision-making," says Austen Hastings, Head of Business Intelligence.Richard D. Clarke, Esq., Patent Attorney, comments: "This innovation represents a significant leap forward in food product health assessments, innovating a new category of patentable subject matter. IndulgeRx's AI-powered platform is positioned as a pioneer patent in user-relevant food technology and purposeful nutrition."This AI-driven innovation comes at a time when massive AI investments, such as the $500B US Stargate initiative, are focusing on cancer detection, treatments, and healthcare improvements.IndulgeRx has spent 15 years developing foods with purposeful nutrition that complement cancer treatments through its FightBack Foods line. For seven years, FightBack Foods has served as a proof-of-concept, optimizing nutrition specifically for battling cancer, while also acting as a prototype for many other afflictions and diseases which plaque mankind.As IndulgeRx refines its AI platform, the company envisions a future where informed nutritional choices are easily accessible to all through user-relevant, real-time assessments and scores, paving the way for improved global health outcomes.For more information about IndulgeRx and its revolutionary AI platform, visit www.indulgerx.com or www.fightbackfoods.com to learn how foods can help in fighting cancer naturally.

