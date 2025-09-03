HarmonEyes and Formula Medicine Deploy Eye-Tracking Tech for Formula 1 Driver Training

HarmonEyes is the world's only open, AI-powered eye-tracking platform that identifies and predicts a person’s cognitive, emotional, and physical state based on eye movements alone.

AI-Enabled Eye-Tracking Solutions Measure Cognitive Load and Fatigue During Simulated Racing Scenarios

By integrating HarmonEyes’ predictive eye-tracking into our training program, we can improve training to help our elite drivers achieve high performance while maintaining an adequate cognitive reserve” — Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli, CEO, Formula Medicine

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HarmonEyes , the world’s only AI-powered eye-tracking platform, today announced a partnership with Formula Medicine , a leading global athletic training organization, to integrate the Theia™ SDK with driving simulators to assess cognitive load and fatigue during realistic racing scenarios.The initiative combines HarmonEyes’ state-of-the-art eye-tracking AI models with Formula Medicine’s training protocols to enhance performance among elite athletes across multiple sports, starting with motorsports.“Formula 1 drivers are required to maintain razor-sharp cognition and lightning-fast reaction time for up to two hours while succumbing to up to five Gs of force,” said Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli, Founder and CEO of Formula Medicine. “By integrating HarmonEyes’ predictive eye-tracking into our training program, we can better assess and improve training to help our elite drivers achieve high performance while maintaining an adequate cognitive reserve which is required for optimal decision making.”Initially, the partnership is focused on motorsport drivers of various levels, including F1. Drivers train in simulators while tracking eye movements to assess cognitive load and fatigue during racing scenarios. Insights from this will inform a broader integration and expansion into other sports and into Formula Medicine’s training.The technology will be powered by Theia, a software development kit (SDK) developed by HarmonEyes to bring AI-enabled eye-tracking models directly to any camera-equipped device for predictive and contextual intelligence. Theia, the most robust and versatile eye-tracking SDK on the market, delivers results that are real time, at the edge, and easily understood so feedback can be applied and actions can be taken immediately — enabling the tool to be broadly used and adapt to users in real-time.“By integrating Formula Medicine protocols with our Theia SDK, trainers will be able to accurately identify, quantify, and predict important user states that have a direct impact on performance outcomes,” noted HarmonEyes Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Melissa Hunfalvay, PhD. “For elite athletes, this can be a powerful tool for not only improving performance but also reducing safety risks. We're looking forward to helping improve training and performance outcomes for motorsport driversand across all elite sports.”The first users will be drivers and pit crews across the Formula racing ladder, including Formula 1, followed by elite athletes in other high-performance sports, such as professional tennis, skiing, and fencing.About HarmonEyesHarmonEyes is the world's only open, AI-powered eye-tracking platform that identifies and predicts a person’s cognitive, emotional, and physical state based on eye movements alone. Compatible with any camera-based device, HarmonEyes provides a one-stop shop to analyze eye-tracking data, develop models, and deploy solutions to applications at scale with the Theia™ SDK. Backed by 60+ years of eye-tracking experience and born from the largest validated eye-tracking database (14 million unique records), HarmonEyes is used by the world’s leading organizations in technology, aviation/automotive, healthcare, and elite performance in military and sports. Learn more and get a demo at www.harmoneyes.com.

