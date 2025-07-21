HarmonEyes Introduces Theia™ – The Ultimate Eye-Tracking Deployment Engine

HarmonEyes, the leader in AI-powered eye-tracking

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HarmonEyes , the leader in AI-powered eye-tracking, today announced the launch of Theia™, a software development kit (SDK) designed to bring advanced eye-tracking models directly to any camera-equipped device for predictive and contextual intelligence. Operating at the edge, privately, with low power/compute and no specialized hardware requirements, Theia solves the compatibility and interoperability issues long experienced within the eye-tracking industry — making AI-powered eye-tracking possible for every application and billions of devices.“From measuring attention and emotion to performance and health, eye-tracking is a premier biosignal, but until now, the technology’s impact has been limited by industry fragmentation and friction,” said Adam Gross, CEO and Co-Founder of HarmonEyes. “Theia is disrupting eye-tracking – shifting from a niche, hardware-limited capability into an accessible, scalable, and predictive tool that can be delivered where you want it, when you want it. There are critical implications for that across various sectors. Finally, eye-tracking is democratized.”HarmonEyes and its Theia SDK are born out of the largest validated eye-tracking database — 13.5 million unique records, 130 individual datasets — and its proprietary automated platform for eye-tracking research, product development, and deployment. It’s the world's only AI-powered platform that identifies and predicts a person’s cognitive, emotional, and physical state based on eye movements alone. Theia is currently being used by several leading organizations, including Qualcomm, NASA, US Department of Defense, and tier-1 tech firms.“We’ve been working with many high-profile organizations in healthcare, sports, and the military with great outcomes for more than a decade, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Melissa Hunfalvay, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Product Officer at HarmonEyes. “The eyes are a window into our brain, and our technology, backed by decades of research and development, is designed to deliver real value, from preventing safety issues to improving user experiences and performance to enabling contextual AI.”Why Theia Matters• Ubiquitous & Device-Agnostic: Compatible with any camera-based hardware, Theia avoids dependency on specialized and bespoke hardware.• Edge-Optimized & Secure: Runs entirely on-device, guaranteeing user privacy and eliminating cloud-related latency. HarmonEyes does not collect or store any personal or eye-tracking data from users.• Fast & Cost-Effective: Reduces integration time and costs by up to 90%.Theia supports a spectrum of real-world applications with ready-to-deploy models, including:• Cognitive load prediction — prevent overload with proactive interventions and improve performance outcomes• Fatigue management — flag early signs of exhaustion and eliminate safety risks• Motion sickness prediction — preempt user discomfort and increase user endurance• Reading copilot — identify reading comprehension in real-time to improve learning• Visual search & attention — understand a user in the context of their environment• Clinical biomarkers— improve diagnostic screening for dozens of health and vision issues with unique ocular signatures• Biometric identification — authenticate users with eye movements, continuously and as accurate as a fingerprint• Contextual AI — input eye-tracking models into LLMs for adaptive, human-centered experiencesA Versatile Platform for InnovationBeyond prebuilt models, developers can create and deploy their own solutions to any camera-based device using HarmonEyes’ open, automated research and product development platform.Theia is now available for licensing to app developers, hardware OEMs, researchers, and academic institutions. Visit HarmonEyes.com to request a demo or explore technical documentation.About HarmonEyesHarmonEyes is the world's only open, AI-powered eye-tracking platform that identifies and predicts a person’s cognitive, emotional, and physical state based on eye movements alone. Compatible with any camera-based device, HarmonEyes provides a one-stop shop to analyze eye-tracking data, develop models, and deploy solutions to applications at scale. Backed by 60+ years of eye-tracking experience and born from the largest validated eye-tracking database (13.5 million unique records), HarmonEyes is used by the world’s leading organizations in technology, aviation/automotive/aerospace, healthcare and elite military and sports. Learn more and get a demo at www.harmoneyes.com

